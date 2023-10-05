The After franchise released its final film, After Everything, on September 13. Although Josephine Langford appeared much less on the latest installment of the Wattpad hit adaptation, she will have more time on screen in another upcoming project hitting theaters soon. The Australian actress won't play Tessa Young anymore, but she will remain on the romance genre in her latest project, The Other Zoey. The Brainstorm Media rom-com focuses on a college student who pretends to be someone else's girlfriend after a car accident. Different from After, Langford's forthcoming film is more comedic than dramatic, and it also includes Netflix alums Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux. Given that the film will be coming out shortly, here is a breakdown of all the information that we know so far about it.

When and Where Is 'The Other Zoey' Releasing?

Langford is expected to continue in theaters for a little bit longer with the limited theatrical release of The Other Zoey. After Everything landed on the big screen on September 13 and just one month later, the actress will have another title available in theaters on October 20. The rom-com will also be on demand shortly after the film's release on November 10. Different from the US, the film will be distributed directly through streaming in Canada, Australia, and the UK on October 20. The Other Zoey will be available to stream through Prime Video on both locations.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Other Zoey'?

There is! Brainstorm Media shared the official trailer for The Other Zoey on September 21 and right off the bat, it seems like the film fits all the juicy, rom-com criteria. From a love triangle to the enemies-to-lovers trope, the trailer features a messy love story between a college nerd and a jock who accidentally loses his memory. Although Zach MacLaren (Starkey) is miles away from what Zoey Miller (Langford) would classify as attractive, she is forced to like him when he forgets his girlfriend's true identity. As she pretends to be Zach's girlfriend and attends his family gatherings, Zoey begins to sympathize with the university heartthrob while also having a slight crush on Zach's cousin (Miles played by Archie Renaux). With the lies building up, the protagonist must decide not only who she will end up with, but also unveil her farse to Zach and his loved ones.

What Is 'The Other Zoey' About?

Here is the official synopsis according to IMDb:

"Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a smart computer major who thinks she has love all figured out, has her life turned upside down when Zach (Drew Starkey), a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend. Before she can reveal the truth, she meets Zach’s cousin, Miles (Archie Renaux), with whom she has a lot in common. Pretending to be Zach’s girlfriend, she realizes she has feelings for both of them and is forced to confront her fears to make an impossible decision."

Who Stars in 'The Other Zoey'?

Josephine Langford is primarily known for her work as Tessa Young in the After film franchise. After five films, the Australian actress might be setting aside Hardin's drama, but will take her experiences on the set of the franchise with her on other projects like The Other Zoey. Here is what Langford shared in an interview with StyleCaster in 2021:

“I’ve learned a lot about what I should do and shouldn’t do. I’ve never been a lead in a movie before this. There are so many little things that no one teaches you and no one can teach on how sets work and all this intricate, behind-the-scenes stuff. Some of those lessons are invaluable. I’ve also grown with these movies. It’s taught me a lot, and I’m super grateful for that.”

Instead of playing opposite Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the actress will be starring alongside two Netflix alums, Drew Starkey as Zach MacLaren and Archie Renaux as Miles. Starkey might be better known for his role as Sarah Cameron's (Madelyn Cline) psychotic brother Rafe in Outer Banks, but he has also starred in other films such as The Hate U Give and the Hellraiser reboot. Meanwhile, Renaux has garnered a lot of buzz for his role in Shadow and Bone. Aside from The Other Zoey, Renaux is expected to star in another upcoming project alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes. The film is called Upgraded, and it will also be a romance film directed by Carlson Young.

Other actors who are also part of the film's ensemble are Mallory Johnson (WeCrashed) as Zoey's best friend Elle, Heather Graham (License to Drive) as Zoey's mother, Maggie Thurmon (Summer of Charlie) as Zach's real girlfriend Zoey Wallace, Andie McDowell (Maid) as Zach's mother Connie MacLaren, and Patrick Fabien (Better Call Saul) as Zach's father Matt MacLaren.

Who Is Making 'The Other Zoey'?

After directing a few episodes of Good Girls and A Simple Wedding, Iranian American filmmaker Sara Zandieh is back on the director's chair for The Other Zoey. After Deadline announced that the rom-com was in the works, Zandieh shared a post on Instagram sharing her excitement over the project.

Matthew Tabak wrote the script and is a producer of the film. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, Matt Luber, and Lena Rocklin are also credited as producers. Michael Cuddy and Nate Bryson are the executive producers behind The Other Zoey.

Karz and Bindley shared the following in a press statement about the film:

“We couldn’t be happier with our cast, and with Andie, Heather and Patrick coming onboard we feel this is going to be a film that will connect with audiences worldwide."

Where Was 'The Other Zoey' Filmed?

Early 2000s enthusiasts might be glad to know that like One Tree Hill and Dawson's Creek, The Other Zoey was filmed in North Carolina. The film was shot in Charlotte and Boone.