Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Other Zoey

The Big Picture After regaining his memory, Zach realizes that his true feelings are for the protagonist, Zoey, and not his girlfriend, Zoey Wallace.

Zoey's friendship with Elle goes through a rough patch after the ski trip, but they eventually reconcile and Zoey finds a new passion project.

At Jam Fest, Zoey publicly declares her love for Zach, leading to a passionate kiss and their "happy ever after."

It's been over a month since Prime Video released their latest rom-com, The Other Zoey, and it continues to be a hit. The film stars After We Fell's own Josephine Langford as Zoey Miller, a computer science student who is cynical about love. She is determined to prove that finding a perfect match is up to compatibility through her app, until she witnesses Zach McLaren (Drew Starkey) get hit by a car and lose his memory. Zach mixes up Zoey for his girlfriend, who has similar looks and surprisingly has the same first name. Fearful that telling him the truth might be too hard for him to handle after the accident, the protagonist pretends that she is his girlfriend for a weekend. Yet, what happened to Zach once he found out that Zoey wasn't who she says she is?

Zach Regains His Memory in 'The Other Zoey'

After Zoey and Zach come back from the ski trip with the rest of his family, they seem to be more connected than ever. The day the two spent together playing chess and video games helped Zoey to see past their differences and focus more on Zach's personality. Yet, things take a turn when the family arrives home and Zach notices that there is a suitcase with a name tag that has the protagonist's real last name. He initially finds it weird that "Miller" is written on the tag instead of "Wallace" (his girlfriend's surname), but the character quickly regains his memory when his real girlfriend arrives in his driveway.

Zoey tries to explain that she only hid the truth because the doctor advised her to not do anything that might be too strenuous for Zach's recovery. She also says that her initial draw to go skiing with his family was because she was attracted to his cousin Miles (Archie Renaux), since the two had a shared passion for coding and a similar outlook on love. Even though her and Miles had some chemistry in the beginning of the trip, Zoey's feelings towards Zach began to change once she let herself know him better. As Zoey Wallace hugs him, understanding the true reason why her boyfriend had ghosted her throughout that entire weekend, the protagonist leaves the McLarens' household upset at the mess she made.

Zoey and Elle's Friendship Goes Through a Rough Patch After the Ski Trip

Image via Prime Video

Once Zoey arrives home and meets her friend Elle (Mallori Johnson), she feels devastated for making everyone believe that she was someone else. Zoey explains to her friend how everything went downhill the moment she unveiled her identity to Zach and his family, leading them to instantly hate her and for her to lose the genuine connection she made with him. The main character's frustration makes way for some mean comments against her best friend and roommate. She blames Elle for convincing her to go on the trip in the first place, and criticizes her obsession for cheesy rom-coms and poetry. After their fight, Zoey is left alone as her classmates spread rumors about her weekend with Zach (which even makes her an online joke once she stands up in class and says out loud that she isn't pregnant) and her relationship with Elle is going through a rough patch.

With everyone turning their back on her, the protagonist decides to pack her bags and spend some time with the only person she didn't manage to disappoint: her mother (played by Suitable Flesh's lead Heather Graham). As mother and daughter catch up, Zoey receives the encouragement that she needs to carry on. Although Zoey and Elle don't stay on bad terms for too long, the main character wins her best friend back by writing her a poem. Elle even responds at the end with a quote from Jerry Maguire, saying that the main character had her at "hello." She also finds a new passion project once a classmate (Becca played by Amalia Yoo) reaches out about helping her with the website for an upcoming event she is organizing called Jam Fest. Although the task is nowhere near as challenging as coding a relationship app, this is the perfect opportunity for her to focus on other things that aren't Zach.

As her life is slowly getting back on track, Zoey still can't help but think about him. Once Jam Fest takes place, the protagonist decides to stay home and observe the party from her computer screen. After accidentally falling asleep, Zoey wakes up just in time to find out from Elle that Zach and Zoey Wallace are no longer together. With only a few minutes left before the party is over, Zoey rushes to campus in the hopes of finding Zach and letting him know about her feelings for him.

Zoey Decides To Go to Jam Fest and Look for Zach

Image via Brainstorm Media

With the party still at uptempo, Zoey arrives at the dance floor in her pajamas and quickly makes her way to the stage. She grabs a microphone from the DJ and calls for Zach, despite everyone around her telling her to deal with her problems in private. The main character eventually succeeds at getting his attention, as Zach responds to her in the middle of the crowd. After locating him, Zoey meets her crush and lets him know that she can't stop thinking about him. Her initial belief that love was about finding someone with similar interests was proven wrong when they connected during the ski trip.

At this revelation, Zach tells her that the reason why he is no longer with Zoey Wallace is because he was more interested in her, the other Zoey. The two share a passionate kiss, which is caught on video from different angles and streamed directly to the TVs at the event and to the website that Zoey coded. As other people cheer on the love birds, Zoey and Zach have their "happy ever after."

The Other Zoey is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch Now