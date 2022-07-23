While the film may be full of twists and turns, Paramount assures you they won’t keep you in the dark when it comes to the 4K UHD release of their iconic supernatural feature, The Others. Set to drop in late 2022, the Alejandro Amenábar-helmed movie will be seen in an entirely new light with the high quality picture makeover it’s set to receive. At this time, no special features have been announced to accompany the revamped drop.

First released over two decades ago, Amenábar’s The Others gave plot twist master M. Night Shyamalan a run for his money. Starring Nicole Kidman, the feature is set on a channel island along the coast of England during the roughest days of World War II. The film centers around a family, with its God-fearing matriarch, Grace (Kidman) at the front of it. With her husband serving in the war and missing in action, Grace spends her days helicopter parenting her two children, Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley). Her worry and obsession for them comes with reason as they both suffer from a disease that makes them incredibly sensitive and downright threatened by sunlight, meaning that the curtains must be drawn at all times with only candles to light their way from one room to the other.

When Anne begins to see ghosts, the paranoia in the home is ramped up to an 11 with Grace initially thinking her new servants are to blame for the bizarre happenings. But, as the strange occurrences pick up, Grace is faced with the possibility that a dark force is trying to take control of her home.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 9 Most Shocking Twist Endings in Horror Movies

The Others was an immediate hit, winning over both its horror loving audience and the critics, raking in a slew of award mentions and wins. For her work, Kidman was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Along with directing the spooky flick, Amenábar also penned the screenplay for which he earned a nomination for a BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay. A cult classic, the film is filled with memorable moments and quotable one-liners, making it a must-watch for anyone who considers themselves to be a fan of horror - specifically of the supernatural variety.

As of right now, a specific release date has not been announced for The Others’ 4K UHD release, but stay tuned to Collider for updates surrounding the film as it haunts its way onto an upgraded version. Check out the trailer below: