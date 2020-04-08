Extreme Social Distancing Horror Film ‘The Others’ Is Getting the Remake Treatment

The Sixth Sense kind of stole everyone’s thunder for a while in 1999, but the twist at the end of filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar‘s 2001 gothic horror The Others deserves its place in the all-timer conversation. I won’t spoil it here, but if you haven’t watched it yet, do so immediately, and then you too can feel all kinds of conflicted over the recent news that a remake is currently in the works.

EW reports that Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, a duo behind David Cronenberg‘s Maps to the Stars and the Jennifer Garner-led Peppermint, will executive produce the remake with Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin, FilmSharks’ Guido Rud, and Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller. Also credited as executive producer is Enrique Cerezo, the [checks notes] president of the soccer team Atletico Madrid. Bodes well.

The Others, which Amenábar wrote, directed, and scored, stars Nicole Kidman as a widow in 1945 England who lives in a sprawling home with two children suffering from photosensitivity. The size of the house doesn’t stop Amenábar from conjuring up some claustrophobic scares when the supernatural invades the family’s lives. The film became the first English-language film to score Best Picture at the Goya Awards—Spain’s equivalent to the Oscars—that doesn’t feature a single word of Spanish. The Others also earned a rare horror nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs, as well as a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for Kidman.

I’m not exactly brimming with confidence about a remake, although points for finding a movie right now that doubles as an extreme guide to social distancing. It does depend on who eventually lands on the project as writer and/or director, but The Others, much like the characters in The Others, is probably best left alone.

For more on The Others, here is why it’s one of the best PG-13 horror movies and one of the 40 best horror movies of the 2000s.