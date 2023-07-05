As Netflix fans prepare to press play on action-comedy The Out-Laws, the streamer decided to tease us with a clip from the upcoming movie that showcases the talent of the main cast with a single scene. In the story, two families meet for the first time as their children decide to get married, and some hidden secrets start to come out as they spend more and more time together.

The scene features the five main cast members Pierce Brosnan (Black Adam), Richard Kind (The Other Two), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Adam Devine (Workaholics), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom) and Julie Hagerty (Black Monday). It’s the first contact of Owen (Devine) and Parker’s (Dobrev) parents, and after a brief exchange of words it becomes very clear that both sets of parents are wildly different and that, of course, it will be a major comedy element in the movie.

First, Kind’s character Neil states directly and bluntly that Billy (Brosnan) is very attractive, but follows it up by stating that it was not a compliment. Then, Lilly (Barkin) suggests that they have a drink, only to get a surprised response from Margie (Hagerty), who reminds everyone that it’s still daylight. Neil taking an embarrassingly long time to sanitize his hands after shaking Billy’s doesn’t make the meeting any less awkward, and in less than a minute we understand why Parker is quick to tell Owen that she took a weed gummy to get through that experience.

The Adam Sandler-verse Is Real

The Out-Laws is directed by Tyler Spindel, who’s been prominent in helming comedies about weirdly distinct characters. He’s also a busy bee: Over the course of the last five years, Spindel directed The Wrong Missy, Father of the Year, Deported and the comedy special Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. He also doubled down as screenwriter for Deported and Father of the Year.

The screenplay for The Out-Laws is co-written by Evan Turner (The Goldbergs) and Ben Zazove (Sherlock Gnomes). The cast also features Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) and Blake Anderson (Woke). The action-comedy is part of the 2020 deal that Adam Sandler (Click) signed with Netflix, which had him starring or producing a slate of movies for the streamer. The slate includes movies like Murder Mystery 2 and the upcoming Leo and Spaceman.

Netflix premieres The Out-Laws this Friday, July 7.

Check out the trailer for The Out-Laws below: