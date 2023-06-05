Meeting the parents of your partner is typically an anxiety-inducing feeling for most people. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Adam Devine in the first trailer for Netflix’s latest action-packed comedy, The Out-Laws. As stoked as ever to be meeting his fiance's parents for the first time - at their wedding nonetheless - Devine’s Owen Browning is about to be in for the shock and mystery of his life as he not only attempts to win over his future in-laws but get to the bottom of a mystery that they may just be the center of.

In the trailer, we meet Owen (Devine) and his fiance, Parker (Nina Dobrev). From the gate, it’s clear that Owen is much more excited about meeting Parker’s parents than she is. While it might seem odd that the first introductions are coming just as the couple exchanges vows, Owen explains to his friend that his future in-laws have been “off the grid” during the entirety of their relationship. Outgoing with the personality of a golden retriever, Owen is super pumped to introduce himself and his family to their newest extended members, but that’s about as far as the stoke goes. Parker’s parents (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) are less than pleased with their daughter’s choice of husband, but when they discover that he’s the head of security at a bank, their opinions suspiciously change. After two bandits clear out the bank’s vault, Owen moves his future in-laws all the way to the top of the list of suspects - a charge that he’ll find himself being more than right about.

Filling out the ensemble cast, The Out-Laws also stars Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Julie Hagerty (Airplane!), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Lauren Lapkus (Orange is the New Black), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Laci Mosley (iCarly), and Devine’s frequent collaborator and Workaholics co-star, Blake Anderson.

Image via Netflix

Who’s Behind The Out-Laws?

Helmed by The Wrong Missy director, Tyler Spindel, The Out-Laws was co-penned by Ben Zazove (Sherlock Gnomes) and Evan Turner (Officer Exchange). Adam Sandler joins Allen Covert and Devine as a producer with Brendan O’Brien, Barry Bernardi, Isaac Horne, and Ben Ormand serving as executive producers. Brandon Cournoyer and Eli Thomas co-produce.

Check out the trailer for The Out-Laws below and join the gun-slingin adventure when Netflix’s latest action comedy crashes onto the streamer on July 7.