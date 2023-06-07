If you thought meeting your spouse’s parents for the first time might make you anxious and raise your blood pressure, then you have got to meet Owen Browning and his would-be in-laws. The Out-Laws (2023) is Netflix’s latest action-comedy film, starring Adam DeVine as Owen, a security officer at a bank who tries his best to win over his fiancée’s parents, whom he meets for the first time at the wedding. But when his bank gets robbed, Owen suspects that the robbers might be his future in-laws and is about to have an experience of a lifetime, filled with shocking revelations and mysteries. The crime comedy film is directed by Tyler Spindel and written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove, and is an Adam Sandler production for Netflix. The Out-Laws comes as a part of Sandler's Netflix film deal that took off in 2020 and is one of five films he's made with the streamer in 2023, including the recently released Murder Mystery 2 and the upcoming fall release Spaceman. While the Sandman doesn't star in this one, the cast of The Out-Laws does include the likes of Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan, and Richard Kind, among many other familiar faces in films and television, particularly in the comedy genre, but more on that in a bit.

With the trailer for The Out-Laws just out and the film set to arrive this July, get ready for a gun-slinging, car-crashing wedding week with Owen’s outlaw in-laws. But while you wait, you can read on to find out all the details released so far about The Out-Laws, including the plot, release date, and more.

When Is The Out-Laws Coming Out?

The Out-Laws is set to be released on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Where Can You Watch The Out-Laws?

The Out-Laws is a Netflix original movie, which means it will be exclusively available for streaming only on this platform. However, if in the future, there is a physical media release of the film, then you might be able to watch it on Blu-ray as well. But for now, your only option to watch this crime comedy is to stream it on Netflix. Here's the link to the film's landing page on the streaming service:

Watch the Trailer for The Out-Laws

Remember Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro’s Meet the Parents (and/or Meet the Fockers)? Now, throw in some Murder Mystery-style goofy action and comedy, and you have got the trailer for The Out-Laws. The official trailer runs for nearly three minutes, which allows more than a peek into the plot and characters. As the trailer shows, DeVine’s Owen is the classic straight-and-narrow man who works as a security officer in a bank and is excited to get married to the love of his life, Parker McDermott. And then his super-mysterious in-laws arrive just in time for the wedding, and Owen tries really hard to impress them. His parents, on the other hand, don’t seem to like the McDermott’s as much, and the feeling seems mutual from Parker’s parents. The McDermotts also don’t seem to approve of Parker’s choice, but when they learn that Owen heads security at a bank, they have a complete change of behavior, and we soon find out why. The lukewarm meet-and-greet is followed by a sequence of chaotic events, including a bank heist where Owen suspects his in-laws and a rival gang chasing the McDermotts to retrieve the money they stole. Packed with speedy action, car chases, car crashes, and cash flying out of said cars, The Out-Laws seems to be an ultimate entertainer. More so with Brosnan and Poorna Jagannathan starring as characters the likes of which we never get a chance to see them play.

Who's Making The Out-Laws?

The Out-Laws is directed by Tyler Spindel from a screenplay written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove. Spindel is best known for previously directing The Wrong Missy, also a Netflix film, and Father of the Year. Besides films, Spindel has produced television shows like Chelsea Lately and Sing It!, which he also directed. Zazove is best known for the screenplay of Sherlock Gnomes and Tooth Fairy 2. DeVine and Brosnan also serve as producers for The Out-Laws, along with Adam Sandler under his Happy Madison Productions, which also produced Spindel’s The Wrong Missy. Brendan O’Brien, Barry Bernardi, Isaac Horne, and Ben Ormand serve as executive producers with Brandon Cournoyer and Eli Thomas as co-producers.

Who's In the Cast of The Out-Laws?

The Out-Laws boasts a solid cast of popular names in comedy, starting with Adam DeVine who leads the cast as Owen Browning. Owen is a bank manager who is about to get married to his fiancée, Parker, and is meeting her parents, the McDermotts for the first time. Actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter, and producer, DeVine is best known for co-creating and starring in Comedy Central’s Workaholics, appearing as Andy in Modern Family, and playing Bumper in the Pitch Perfect films and its spin-off series. The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev plays Owen’s fiancée, Parker McDermott, daughter of the infamous outlaws. She has also appeared in one episode of Workaholics, and will next feature in the upcoming comedy film Reunion with The Carmichael Show star Lil Rel Howery, who plays the role of Tyree in The Out-Laws.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan stars as Billy McDermott, the family patriarch, and Owen’s would-be father-in-law, while The New Normal star Ellen Barkin plays the role of his wife, Lily. Both Lily and Billy are wanted outlaws called the “Ghost Bandits,” and are believed to be the most notorious bank robbers in America. In other roles, Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan plays the role of Rehan, a gangster and rival of the McDermotts. She is next set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Wolves and the comedy film Goodrich. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Michael Rooker stars as Agent Oldham, who’s hunting down the Ghost Bandits; Black Monday actor Julie Hagerty appears as Margie Browning, Owen’s mother; actor-comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Kind plays Neil Browning, Owen’s father; The Wrong Missy star Lauren Lapkus plays Phoebe King, and Chicago Fire actor Mo Gallini appears as Boris. DeVine’s Workaholic co-star and co-creator Blake Anderson also features in the cast as Cousin RJ.

RELATED:The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now

What Is The Out-Laws About?

The Out-Laws is an action-adventure comedy about a simple man and bank employee Owen, who gets entangled in an unexpected mystery and a chaotic crime saga when he meets his fiancée’s parents for the first time. Here’s the official logline for the movie:

“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

When and Where Was The Out-Laws Filmed?

The filming for The Out-Laws began in October 2021, with principal photography taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, and lasted till December 2021.