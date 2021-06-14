One of the biggest surprises of the Xbox/Bethesda conference was the announcement of Outer Worlds 2, the sequel for Obsidian Entertainment’s acclaimed role-playing game. The game was announced with a teaser filled with meta-commentary about the game industry and how hype is built by game companies, a more than fitting way to celebrate a franchise that uses humor to make social commentary.

The teaser makes fun of early announcements, by having a narrator comment on some of the biggest tropes of video game trailers, also present in the teaser itself. The opening, as an example, shows a “quiet and big setting” in order to make the game feels “big and important”. The serenity must then be broken somehow, by the introduction of a big baddie that developers still don’t know they are really putting in the game. The teaser has “people running for no reason”, “pointless slow-motion shots”, and an “epic shot” over an alien world. All to boost pre-sales for a game that still doesn’t have a design, story, or gameplay that’s actually ready to be shown. But they do have a title!

Outer Worlds 2 teaser is funny and provocative, just like the first game was. We still don’t have any details about the sequel, but from Microsoft’s press release about the game we know it will take place in “a new star system with a new crew”. The dark comedy and the presence of big corporations as the source of all evil should be back, though, as the teaser doesn’t hold any punches when commenting on video game industry bad practices.

There’s still no release date for Outer Worlds 2. For now, we can only enjoy the meta-teaser below:

