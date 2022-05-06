Focus Features has released its crime drama The Outfit to Peacock where the film is available now for streaming. The Outfit is the directorial debut of Academy Award-winning Writer Graham Moore. It tells the story of Leonard Burling, played by Mark Rylance, an English tailor who runs a shop in a neighborhood set under the thumb of the Irish mob. The crime family uses his shop as a place to store money, which Leonard begrudgingly accepts. But when things get complicated, the situation between Leonard and the mafia soon turns dangerous, and Leonard will have to outwit the crew in order to survive one fateful night.

In addition to Rylance, the film also stars Zoey Deutch as mob girlfriend Mable Shaun, Johnny Flynn of the 2020 film Emma, Dylan O’Brien of The Maze Runner series, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale of The Hollow Crown. In the film, Dylan O'Brien plays Ritchie Boyle, the son of the mob boss and Mable's boyfriend.

The role of Ritchie Boyle was one of many leading roles for O'Brien, who recently turned down a chance to be included in the new Teen Wolf movie. The news was originally reported in a Variety exclusive report. The upcoming movie is a revival of the early 2010s MTV series of the same name which itself was a re-imagining of a beloved 1980s film. Regarding his decision to not appear in the new film, O'Brien stated, “[u]ltimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

The Outfit was written by its director Graham Moore, who won an Oscar for his writing of The Imitation Game, and Johnathan McClain who previously worked on Mad Men. The film is executive produced by Brad Zimmerman, Ashley Fox, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen, and Jonathan McClain. The film is produced by Scoop Wasserstein, Amy Jackson, and Ben Browning.

The Outfit made its theatrical debut in March of this year. The film is now available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD. And, of course, you can stream the movie on the Peacock app.

