Focus Features has just announced that the release of its film The Outfit will be pushed from its original theatrical release date in February to March 18, 2022.

The film serves as the directorial debut for Graham Moore. Moore won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game in 2015. In addition to directing The Outfit, Moor also wrote the screenplay for the film with Johnathan McClain. The Outfit tells the story of Leonard, played by Mark Rylance, an English tailor who, through personal tragedy, finds his way to Chicago, where he finds new clientele in the local bunch of gangsters.

In addition to Rylance, the film also stars Dylan O’Brien of The Maze Runner series of films and, of course, MTV's Teen Wolf series. They are joined by Zoey Deutch from Set It Up, Johnny Flynn who previously played the dashing Mr. Knightley opposite Anya Taylor Joy in the 2020 film Emma, as well as Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale. The film is produced by Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning, and Amy Jackson. The film is billed as a gripping and taut thriller in which Leonard, a buttoned-up tailor, and recent British ex-patriot must outwit a dangerous group of Chicago mobsters in order to survive.

The Outfit now takes the premiere date of fellow Focus Features film Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was pushed from March 18, 2022 to May 20, 2022. The Outfit was originally set to be released against The Devil’s Light, a Lionsgate production, the new Peter Dinklage-led Cyrano, and the Foo Fighters' new horror-comedy romp titled Studio 666. The previous release date also coincided with Paramount Pictures’ re-release of The Godfather.

With such a crowded slate of films both prestige and popcorn-fodder, it's no wonder that the film was pushed to a less crowded release date. The film will now be premiering alongside Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, an anime film that originally premiered in Japan late last year, the IFC Films’ music documentary The Torch, and Roadside Attractions’ Sundance acquisition Alice, a film starring Keke Palmer and directed by Kyrstin Ver Linden which follows Alice, played by Palmer, an enslaved woman on a Georgia plantation who escapes her imprisonment only to find herself, somehow, in the year 1973. Common and Johnny Lee Miller join Palmer ins the film's cast.

The Outfit will now be released to theaters on March 18, 2022.

