Focus Features has released the trailer and teaser poster for their upcoming mobster thriller, The Outfit, set to land in theaters on February 25, 2022. Starring in this nailbiter will be Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, Ready Player One), Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap, Before I Fall), Johnny Flynn (Stardust, Emma.), Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf, The Maze Runner), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old, NW), and Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin, The Deep Blue Sea).

The film, written and directed by Academy Award winner Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), will tell the story of a world-class tailor (Rylance) that has recently relocated from London to Chicago following a tragic occurrence. Upon setting up his new shop in Chicago, the tailor soon realizes that not many can afford his expertly crafted garments. In fact, the only people that have the eye and the budget for such creations are a crime family filled with cutthroat mobsters. This seems to be all well and good as the tailor asks no questions and just makes the clothes for his newfound customers, until one night when things go horribly awry. During the course of the evening, the tailor must keep his wits about him to play a dangerous game with the mafiosos and come out the other side with his life.

The film’s teaser poster harkens back to the classic mafia movies of the 1970s. The orange and yellow color scheme almost takes the viewer back in time to a world of families duking it out to see who lands on top. We see a set of tailoring shears with an outline of a man by the handles and another outline of a man with a hat and gun by the sharp end of the scissors. As you look at the man with the gun closer, you see that his legs are shadowed by the length of the blade on the tailor’s cutting tool. We also see a line of dots that lead to the words “every suspect fits a pattern” giving us an idea of what to expect in this mafia mystery thriller.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ with Timothée Chalamet

The trailer gives us another look into the tailor’s workshop as we see that Deutch’s character may be an apprentice. She questions why the talented tailor has chosen to come to this very shop and also why he lets certain customers (mafia affiliates) use lockboxes in the back of the shop. Next, we see the madness unfold as the tailor’s shop is quickly turned into a war zone full of members from different families fighting it out to get their hands on an unknown object. It's also revealed that both the tailor and his assistant may be more in the know than they are letting on.

Check out the full trailer below to get an idea of what you can expect when The Outfit cuts onto screens on February 25, 2022.

Lady Gaga Improvised Her Father, Son, ‘House of Gucci’ Line Father, son, and house of Gaga.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email