Very few genres in the film industry offer as much entertainment value as the crime genre. Whether it is a slow-burn, thrilling detective story or a high-octane action film, it's no surprise that studios pump so much money into them and most likely will continue to do so with the accessibility of streaming. Throughout the 2010s, the Western media industry saw no shortage of crime films, stretching from gritty, realistic portrayals of a life of crime in The Town to modern Westerns like Hell or High Water. While these films are brilliant in their own right, another nation has been taking the fan-favorite genre by storm in recent years.

The Korean film industry was already well established and known to be producing some incredibly well-made films. However, Parasite winning the Oscar for Best Picture in 2020 helped bring Korea into the limelight, marking the beginning of a huge cultural wave. Alongside Parasite, some of the most ambitious and expertly written crime films have come out of Korea, with The Outlaws, which was released in 2017, not getting the attention it deserves despite the nation's recent success in the entertainment industry.

‘The Outlaws’ Represents All the Best Elements of a Crime Thriller