Just this past spring, BBC’s riveting The Outlaws released what’s being unofficially considered its final season, as series creator and seasoned funnyman Stephen Merchant voiced an overwhelming sense of burnout after wrapping the latest installment. But even after three seasons, the series is totally underappreciated. With a diverse cast of strong actors, believable new dilemmas from episode to episode, and adorable moments of bonding between a bunch of low-grade criminals, this series has plenty to offer. Not to mention the likes of acting veterans Christopher Walken and Richard E. Grant gracing the series with their renowned versatility as well.

You’ll Never Get Bored Watching Stephen Merchant’s ‘The Outlaws’

Image via Prime Video / BBC

The Outlaws predominantly focuses on Rani Rekowski (Rhianne Barreto), a young woman whose rebellion against her immigrant parents gets her into more trouble than she bargained for. Meanwhile, she is met by a young man called “Christian” (Gamba Cole) who does his best to protect his younger sister from a neighborhood gang. The premise of the show sees Rani, “Christian,” and five other simple public offenders being sentenced to community service where they are tasked with renovating a community center in the urban scene of Bristol, England.

However, the group constantly finds themselves accidentally tangled up in legitimately awful criminal predicaments. And despite its redundancy, this central idea holds up as a believable and exciting plot device season after season. As they recover from one mistake after the next, you can’t help but feel just as reluctantly involved as the characters do while they learn how to commit the crime of the day. You’ll come to root for each of these lackluster lawbreakers in overcoming their uncomfortable situations, regardless of the knowledge that they did some sketchy things to get them here in the first place.

‘The Outlaws’ Perfectly Balances Its Talented Cast & Storylines