English comedy titan and television genius Stephen Merchant is back with The Outlaws, a dark comedy thriller set in a Bristol community service program. Along with co-developing the series with Mayans M.C. creator Elgin James, Merchant also stars and has written and directed a number of episodes, as has quickly become the norm for him. Starting with The Office (UK), Merchant has consistently brought laughs to our screens for two decades and has maintained an impeccable level of quality throughout, with many of his shows going on to great success around the world, and spawning countless imitators and remakes. So what about his most recent effort, and how can we see it? Read on for everything we know so far about The Outlaws.

Watch the Trailer for The Outlaws

A trailer for the Prime Video release was dropped on March 3, 2022. In it, you can get a pretty strong idea of the fun character dynamics and general comedic style of the show, as well as a look at the basic story it will follow. Each character also features pretty clearly in the video, so there won’t be any confusion going in. You can check out the trailer in the player above.

When and Where Is The Outlaws Releasing in the US?

You can watch The Outlaws on Amazon Prime Video, when the entire season will be made available on April 1. Hopefully, they actually release the series, and it’s not just an April Fools' prank!

Who Is in the Cast of The Outlaws?

Leading the cast are two very famous faces: the show’s creator, Stephen Merchant, and veteran Hollywood legend Christopher Walken. Each of them stars as one of the delinquents, a spineless, typically Merchant-esque lawyer, and a petty criminal reconnecting with his family respectively. Other faces may be a little unfamiliar to international audiences, with a mix of newer and veteran faces in Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Rhianne Barreto, and Gamba Cole rounding out the main cast. Also look out for stalwart British actor Richard E. Grant, who plays the snooty father of one of the community service program’s attendees.

What Is The Outlaws About?

The series follows seven people from different parts of English society who end up coming together to work as part of a community service program in Bristol. As they clean up an old rec center, they get to know each other more closely and find that their initial impressions may have been a little hasty. However, when the group finds a duffel bag filled with a significant amount of cash stashed away on a rooftop, the test of their newly formed relationships really begins as they come up against one of the most ruthless gangs in Britain. Will they take the money and run? Or will the danger be too much for this ragtag group to handle?

Considering that the series has prominently promoted its “dark comedy” pedigree, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this series veer towards the macabre. Combined with the seriousness of both the crime and the offended gang involved, expect some violence and potentially deaths within the main cast. The BBC has also described the series as "part crime thriller and part character study — with humor and heart", so we should get to learn a lot about each of our leads, with plenty of twists and surprising reveals, with Merchant adding: "they’ve all broken the rules, but nobody’s purely good or evil. You see what led them to this point. Everyone has the potential to be morally compromised.”

How Many Episodes Are There in The Outlaws Season 1?

Like many British comedies, particularly those produced by the BBC, this one only has a short season; just six episodes have been produced in this first batch. While the Amazon Studios connection could lead to larger seasons in the future if successful, it’s definitely not a guarantee, though it is worth noting that a second season has already been produced and will be released at an unconfirmed date in the future.

Where and When Was The Outlaws Filmed?

The Outlaws shot mostly on location in Bristol and the Bottle Yard Studios in Whitchurch. Initially, the full shoot was scheduled for early 2020, but due to delays arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, filming was eventually moved to February 2021. A second season has also already finished filming, having wrapped in October of last year, with no release date yet announced.

More Shows and Movies like The Outlaws You Can Watch Now

Thankfully, star and show creator Merchant has plenty of work available across multiple platforms, developed both separately and with long-term creative partner Ricky Gervais. While they may not entirely match the level of darkness that is bound to be a big part of The Outlaws, a lot of Merchant's trademark wit is still present.

In this vein, consider Hello Ladies, where Merchant plays a bumbling wannabe lothario unsuccessfully plying his trade in LA. Or maybe Extras, featuring Gervais and Merchant as a struggling London actor and his useless agent respectively, as they do their best to crack the big time.

A highly recommended exception to this rule would be Gervais’ After Life, a pitch-black series following a man’s (played by Gervais himself) prolonged struggle after the death of his wife. However, if the setting of a British comedy with a bunch of goofballs in a community service program has tickled your fancy, then we suggest checking out Misfits, a show about a handful of young offenders who suddenly find themselves with superpowers. Or if it’s more of a Christopher Walken fix you’re after, then you’d best not miss Seven Psychopaths, an unhinged trip through the LA underworld featuring a screenwriter, gangsters, and a kidnapped Shih Tzu.

The series is bound to be plenty of fun with Merchant at the helm, and with a second season already on the way, you can get invested in the show without fear of cancellation, or having too long a wait. Keep an eye on Collider for more information on the show, its creators, and future seasons, as there’s bound to be plenty of news in the coming months.

Paige & Stephen Merchant on ‘Fighting With My Family’ and the Importance of Adding Humor

