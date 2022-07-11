Season 2 of Prime Video's comedic crime thriller The Outlaws is less than a month away from returning with a new mess for the gang of misfits, and the streamer finally has a new trailer hyping up their return. Following their first delve into the criminal world, the group is back with more time on their community service and more danger. All six episodes of the series will be available to stream on Prime Video on August 5.

The trailer begins with a brief recap courtesy of Greg (Stephen Merchant), which reminds us how the seven convicts got where they are — through minor crimes and a bag of money that wasn't theirs to take. Set a few months after the end of the first season, the gang is now at the mercy of the ruthless London drug dealer The Dean (Claes Bang) who gives them eight weeks to get the money they stole from him back. Unfortunately, every single one of them has already spent their entire cut, save for Frank (Christopher Walken), whose grandson took the money instead. Now without a way to get the money back to The Dean, these not-so-hardened criminals are suckered back into the crime world to weasel their way out of getting whacked by The Dean and his goons.

Season 1 saw the group band together despite their vastly different backgrounds, but the trailer shows how much they've grown together since their first outing. The group dynamic is strong between the titular outlaws who've experienced the worst of the crime world together before and are determined to escape its clutches again. One thing the new footage also has is a gratuitous amount of Frank who, among other things, tries and fails to intimidate The Dean through his New York gangster persona Al Fastelli.

Image via Prime Video

The Outlaws also stars Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, and Jessica Gunning as Diane. The series hails from some comedy and drama royalty in Merchant, who previously co-created The Office, and Elgin James, who co-created Mayans M.C., respectively.

Production on the series is handled by Big Talk and Four Eyes with Merchant writing, directing, and executive producing. Joining Merchant as executive producers are Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice for Big Talk. BBC One and Amazon Studios co-produced the series with BBC Studios handling global distribution.

The Outlaws Season 2 releases on Prime Video on August 5. Check out the trailer below to see the gang of misfits back in action.