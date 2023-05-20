The early public career of Stephen Merchant saw him linked to his The Office [UK] co-creator Ricky Gervais. With their work on the likes of Life's Too Short, The Office, and Extras, it seemed as if Merchant's name would be inseparable from that of his on-screen another half, but that would not be the case in later years. As time passed, Merchant made a name for himself as one of British comedy's most talented writers, directors, and actors. With credits on the likes of Logan, Jojo Rabbit, and I Give It a Year, Merchant went from a little boy growing up in Bristol to working on some of Hollywood's most exciting movies.

Merchant never lost the love for his roots, though, with his now steel-like reputation as a comedic entity allowing him to write almost whatever he wanted. With that power, and joined by co-writer Elgin James (Little Birds), Merchant wrote The Outlaws, a story set in Bristol about seven strangers who each become embroiled in a local crime syndicate after attending the same community service center. Now with two hugely successful seasons under its belt, a third is confirmed to be on its way, with fans of the show understandably excited. With that in mind, here is everything we know about The Outlaws Season 3 so far.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for The Outlaws Season 3. We'll have to wait once filming is complete for a release window, but with a third season already in production, we expect an announcement fairly soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Where Can You Watch The Outlaws Season 3?

The Outlaws first began as a partnership with the BBC, with all episodes originally airing in the UK on BBC One and becoming available to stream on BBC iPlayer. However, fear not those not across the pond, as The Outlaws Season 3 will be available exclusively on Prime Video. Confirmation of the Season 3 collaboration was made via Twitter, with this tweet by the official Amazon Studios account:

For anyone without an Amazon Prime subscription who needs one in time for the release of The Outlaws third season, a membership costs $14.99 per month, with new customers offered a 30-day free trial to get a taster of what to expect from a subscription.

Is There A Trailer For The Outlaws Season 3?

Unfortunately, considering that filming is only just underway, there is not yet a trailer for The Outlaws season 3, and we might not get one for some time. Stay tuned to Collider; we'll update this section once a trailer is available.

What Is The Outlaws Season 3 About?

Image via Prime Video

With two fantastic seasons under its belt, fans will be desperate to discover what happens to their favorite characters in the new season. Given how early we are into the production process, there is still a lot to be learned, but there is still some information on what fans can expect from season 3. The official plot synopsis reads as follows.

"With crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives - until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean's case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?"

This plot synopsis suggests that the upcoming season could be the most mayhem the gang has incurred yet, with possibly a force of evil even greater than the devil-like Dean on their hands while he waits behind bars. Also, the suggestion that they are each moving on with their lives will likely point towards a similar narrative style as the previous season, which chose to follow each of our characters in their separate lives and their lives with the others. There is certainly a lot to look forward to from that plot synopsis, and many questions are left unanswered.

Who Is In The Cast For The Outlaws Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

With the cast of the first two seasons becoming a significant factor in the show's success, fans will pray that their favorite of the bunch will return. Official information regarding the cast of Season 3 has been released, with the complete list of returning characters including Stephen Merchant as Greg, Rhianne Barreto (Share) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Hanna) as Christian/ Benjamin, Darren Boyd (The Salisbury Poisonings) as John, Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (Chloe) as Lady Gabriella, Jessica Gunning (Back) as Diane, Charles Babalola (Bancroft) as Malaki, and Claes Bang (Bad Sisters) as The Dean. The great news is that most of the cast are returning, although, unfortunately, there is not yet any news on Christopher Walken's (Pulp Fiction) involvement. Walken played Frank Sheldon in the first two seasons, becoming one of the most beloved characters on the show. Here's hoping his participation is confirmed in time for the Season 3 launch.

Who Is Behind The Outlaws?

The show has been created, written, and directed by the aforementioned Stephen Merchant, with other director credits going to Alicia MacDonald (Survivor) and John Butler (Handsome Devil). There is a plethora of writing credits on the show, with the likes of co-creator Elgin James, Nikita Lalwani (The New Man), Claire Downes (Nanny McPhee), and Nathaniel Price (Tin Star) all applying their trade. Alongside Merchant as executive producers are the likes of Rhodri Thomas (A Most Wanted Man), Kate Daughton (Fleabag), Tanya Qureshi (I May Destroy You), Matthew Justice (Blade), Kenton Allen (The Royle Family), and Luke Alkin (Attack the Block).

Merchant took to Instagram and revealed that the series is currently in production.

How Many Episodes of The Outlaws Season 3 Will There Be?

The Outlaws have consistently had shorter seasons compared to most shows. The first two seasons had a total of six episodes, a modest number. Season 3 will be the shortest yet, with only five episodes.

How To Watch The Outlaws Season 1 and 2?

Unsurprisingly, given the deal between the show and Amazon, the first two seasons are available on Prime Video so that you can catch up on the series or simply get a refresher.

