The Outlaws has received critical acclaim, with both seasons having an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new first-look images for The Outlaws teases what's to come in the new season.

Collider is excited to exclusively unveil the first look images and premiere date for the eagerly awaited third season of The Outlaws, set to debut on Prime Video on May 31, 2024. The comedy thriller, created and starred by award-winning Stephen Merchant, has quickly become a favorite among fans with its unique blend of humor and suspense. All five episodes of the new season will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, adding to the variety of benefits Prime members enjoy.

The Outlaws tells the story of a diverse group of strangers forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol. This season, the drama intensifies. With the crime boss The Dean (played by Claes Bang of Bad Sisters fame) behind bars and awaiting trial, the group might have a chance to move on with their lives. However, the sudden return of one of their own with a deadly secret plunges them back into chaos. As a murder manhunt closes in, they must navigate their complex relationships and past mistakes to prove their innocence before The Dean’s trial collapses, potentially releasing him to seek revenge.

Returning to lead the ensemble cast is Stephen Merchant as Greg, alongside Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, and the legendary Christopher Walken as Frank. Also returning are Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning as Diane, Charles Babalola as Malaki, and Tom Hanson as Spencer. The Outlaws is a production of Big Talk and Four Eyes, co-created by Merchant — who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer — and Elgin James. The series has been co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios, with global distribution by BBC Studios for all three seasons.

Is 'The Outlaws' Worth a Watch?

Absolutely. The series has been met with overall critical acclaim, and both seasons sit with an 80% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One review by Jack Seale of The Guardian praised the work done by Merchant, hailing his "compassion" as a writer, and hailing his performance.

"Although, at times, he and his co-writers have inelegantly inserted trauma into the characters’ backstories, Merchant’s tolerant compassion for his diverse creations is evident and, of course, he makes them funny. Here, everything he does as Greg, a physically calamitous divorcee, is hilarious or heartwarming, or both at once, as when he stands up too quickly in a nightclub and gets his head stuck in a chandelier."

Catch up on the first two seasons of The Outlaws on Prime Video now, before Season 3 debuts on May 31, 2024.

