The Big Picture Creator Stephen Merchant confirms "The Outlaws" likely to be rested after third season due to burnout.

Season 3 promises biggest plot yet, leaving fans eager to see favorite characters return for final hurrah.

The comedy-thriller show, set in Bristol, follows unlikely criminals embroiled in high-stakes crime syndicate.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Stephen Merchant has confirmed that his hit series The Outlaws is likely to be rested following its upcoming third season. After admitting that he is burnt out after finishing the latest season, Merchant promised that he has no plans to make any more Outlaws, instead set to focus on both a stand-up tour and helping to executive produce the highly-anticipated reboot of The Office alongside Greg Daniels. Speaking to Deadline, the show's creator and star, Merchant, said:

"I think this series concludes in a very nice way and hopefully might bring a tear to the eye, so if it does then that would be great. I am so pleased it’s run this long. I’ve enjoyed the cast, filming in my hometown of Bristol and dropping into this genre. It ticks a lot of boxes for me in terms of what I wanted to do with it."

The show, based in Bristol, UK, follows the coming together during community service of an unlikely group of individuals all who have committed a petty crime. The group, including the likes of Christopher Walken's Frank Sheldon, Merchant's Greg Dillard, and Gamba Cole's Ben Eastfield, accidentally become swiftly embroiled in a world of crime way above their pay grade as they become linked to a nation-wide crime syndicate.

'The Outlaws' Season 3 Promises the Biggest Season Yet

With the ending of Season 2 both tying up plot threads and leaving some questions unanswered, such as the fate of Rani (Rhianne Barreto), there is plenty of anticipation for how the show might go out with a bang. Fans will be desperate to see their favorite faces back on screens for, perhaps, one last time, especially Jessica Gunning, who has recently captured attention in the Netflix hit Baby Reindeer. An official synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"With crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives - until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean's case collapses and he comes looking for revenge?"

The Outlaws returns for its third and seemingly final season on May 31 on Prime Video. Both Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are available on the streamer right now.

The Outlaws Release Date 2021-00-00 Creator Elgin James, Stephen Merchant Cast Christopher Walken , Stephen Merchant , Rhianne Barreto , Darren Boyd Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

