Amazon's Prime Video released today the trailer, key art, and release date for The Outlaws, an upcoming comedy thriller series created by Stephen Merchant (The Office) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.).

The trailer presents us to a group of seven people arrested for several minor crimes, from forging a couple of signatures on checks to soliciting sex in exchange for money. Due to the non-violent nature of their crimes, the group is sentenced to clean up an abandoned community center, bringing it back into shape. Unfortunately, the road to an honest life is full of wrongs turns, and the group will soon be tempted with a crime once they find a bag full of money hidden on the ceiling of the abandoned community center. The series follows the group's misadventures while deciding if they should keep the money to themselves. However, the money owners are part of organized crime and will hunt down and kill those who dared to steal from them.

While the stakes are high in The Outlaws trailer, the series leans heavily on comedy to make fun of the absurd situation. While the whole group is ready to band together and fight for their lives, they are not really experienced criminals. Furthermore, each group member has a different social background, which makes it harder for them to work together.

The Outlaws cast includes Rhianne Barreto (Hanna, Dixi) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Hanna, Guerrilla) as Christian, Merchant as Greg, Christopher Walken (Severance, The Deer Hunter) as Frank, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabriela, Darren Boyd (Trying, Fortitude) as John, Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, Suspicion) as Myrna, and Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane.

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production. Merchant also serves as director, writer, and executive producer. Executive producers also include Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice for Big Talk. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. The series already aired outside the U.S. on BBC and was renewed for a second season last November.

All six episodes of The Outlaws will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 1. Check out the new trailer and key art below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Outlaws:

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.

