Saddle up and get ready for a thrilling ride as The Outlaws prepares to hit VOD platforms on July 12th. The action-packed Western, featuring the legendary Eric Roberts alongside Dallas Hart, Arthur Sylense, Jonathan Peacy, and Celeste Wall, looks set to deliver a gripping tale of loyalty, betrayal, and survival in the unforgiving Wild West and Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal both the trailer and the poster for the upcoming thriller.

Helmed by the directorial duo of Joey Palmroos and Austen Paul, The Outlaws plunges viewers into a world where a group of renegades, off the back of completing a successful heist, awaken to the shocking discovery that their every drop of their precious loot has vanished. Suspicion and tension rise amongst the group of five as the outlaws scramble to uncover the traitor among them, setting the stage for intense confrontations and high-stakes drama.

Who Made 'The Outlaws'?

Roberts, known for his extensive and versatile career in Hollywood, anchors the film with his charismatic and veteran screen presence. He is joined by Dallas Hart, probably best known for his role in Netflix's Greenhouse Academy, and rising stars Sylense, Peacy, and Wall. The screenplay, written by Anders Holmes, Palmroos, and Paul, will explore the key themes of trust and deception against the rugged and beautiful landscape of the Old West. With a runtime of 78 minutes, The Outlaws should deliver a concise, yet captivating story that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats for its breakneck runtime.

Palmroos and Paul’s direction attempts to capture the essence of classic Westerns while infusing the story with modern psychological complexities, and the film’s cinematography beautifully showcases the stark, breathtaking vistas of the frontier, enhancing the story’s intensity and emotional impact. Palmroos added:

“Working on [The Outlaws] has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful to the entire team for their dedication and passion. Having the legendary Eric Roberts as part of our cast has elevated this project to new heights. I’m excited to partner with Jackrabbit Media to bring this thrilling western to audiences everywhere. It’s a story that’s close to my heart, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the suspense and excitement we’ve crafted on screen.”​​​​​

Fans of Westerns and action-adventure films should mark their calendars for July 12th, when The Outlaws becomes available on VOD. Don't miss out on this riveting tale of betrayal and redemption. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the trailer for the movie above, and the poster below.