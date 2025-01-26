Although war films have always been popular as a genre, there has been much more hesitation in crafting adaptations of recent events. Audiences flocked to historical war epics like Oppenheimer and 1917, as they are removed enough from the actual historical events that they don’t pass as much judgment in the way that the films interpret history. This leniency is not always afforded to films that deal with subjects such as the Afghanistan War, as many viewers lived through the conflict as it was emerging, and have already shaped their opinions on what the conflict’s ramifications were. Although it was sadly denied a proper theatrical rollout due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, The Outpost is a powerful recreation of modern military tragedy that pays respect to the heroes whose lives were lost.

What Is ‘The Outpost’ About?