The Big Picture Saoirse Ronan shines in the upcoming drama The Outrun, delivering a career-best performance that will captivate audiences.

The film, directed by Nora Fingscheidt, delves into addiction and recovery, portraying the raw journey of healing and self-discovery.

With strong reviews from film festivals and a talented cast, The Outrun is set to be a compelling and moving drama for viewers this fall.

Saoirse Ronan’s upcoming feature The Outrun has finally set a release date. The feature directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the drama is based on award-winning memoir penned by Amy Liptrop, about a woman returning to her homeland in a bid to come to terms with her troubled past, and hopefully, heal. The feature which gathered much acclaim during its film festival run, especially for Ronan’s performance, will open in North American cinemas this Fall.

Billed as an “acutely honest drama about addiction and recovery,” The Outrun follows Rona (Ronan), who after a decade away in London, returns home to the Orkney Islands, to recover from addiction. Sober but lonely, Rona tries to suppress her troublesome memories of the events that set her on this journey of recovery. Things turn for good when she slowly finds “hope and strength in herself among the heavy gales and the bracingly cold sea.”

What to Expect From ‘The Outrun’

Image via StudioCanal

The road to recovery is never easy and the movie’s previously released trailer shows us why. By the looks of it, Ronan has truly transformed for the role, and it’ll be a compelling watch for the audience. The film gathered much praise and strong reviews at Sundance and Berlin, along with winning the top acting prize at the Biarritz Nouvelles Vagues Festival. Praising the efforts of the cast and crew, Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement, “THE OUTRUN is a stunning movie, beautifully directed by Nora Fingscheidt with a career-best performance from Saoirse Ronan. It is a privilege to bring this accomplished and moving drama to audiences everywhere this fall.” Added, Fingscheidt,

"THE OUTRUN is a film that means the world to everyone involved and we are delighted to have found a home at Sony Pictures Classics as our North American partners. Their taste and experience are inspiring, and we are excited to embark on this journey together.”

Fingscheidt directs the heartwarming feature from a screenplay she co-wrote with Liptrop. Along with Ronan the movie also cast some compelling performances by Paapa Essiedu, Nabil Elouahabi, Izuka Hoyle, Lauren Lyle, Saskia Reeves, and Stephen Dillane. Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, and Ronan – all produced the film. It is presented by Stage 6 Films, BBC Film, Screen Scotland, and MBK Productions, and a Brock Media and Arcade Pictures production, in co-production with Weydemann Bros and Studiocanal.

The Outrun will hit North American theatres on October 4. You can check out our review here.