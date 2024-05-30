The Big Picture Dive deep into the tempestuous struggle of addiction with Saoirse Ronan in the powerful trailer for The Outrun.

The Outrun is based on a real-life, 2015 memoir penned by Amy Liptrop.

The Outrun is heralded as a poignant portrayal of survival, healing, and the connection between nature and the human spirit.

There are certain emotions and aspects of human life and struggles that can only be best described as a tempestuous wave crashing against the rocks on the shoreline. None more so than the feelings of one battling an addiction that is nigh on self-consuming. Studiocanal UK has debuted their trailer for The Outrun, a film which is based on a real-life, 2015 memoir penned by Amy Liptrop about an alcoholic woman who has returned to the remote Orkney Islands — her homeland, located off the northern coast of Scotland — in a bid to come to terms with her troubled past, and hopefully, heal.

This acclaimed film premiered at both the 2024 Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year, and stars Saoirse Ronan as Rona in what has been described as one of her best performances yet. A little while into the trailer, we begin to get a sense of how deep Rona's struggles run, as she declares: "The urge to drink can come out of nowhere. You think you're doing well, and suddenly you want nothing more than a drink." Rona, however, returns to Orkney and there, despite familial tensions, is on the way to recovery when she finds a community where is can open up about her struggles. "It never gets easy, it just gets less hard," she is informed in between as she seeks to find herself once more.

'The Outrun' Is a Complex Tale of Addiction

The Outrun is a brilliant piece, and even a cursory look at the trailer will inform you as much. This is a staggering look at addiction, with Collider's own Ross Bonaime calling Ronan's performance in the film "one of [her] greatest accomplishments yet" in his review. This honest drama about addiction, survival, and the power of nature to aid healing is directed by the acclaimed German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt. The official synopsis reads:

"Sober but lonely, she tries to suppress her memory of the events which set her on this journey of recovery. Slowly the beauty and lore of the land enters her inner world and – one day at a time – Rona finds hope and strength in herself among the heavy gales and the bracingly cold sea."

The 2015 memoir was a massive success upon its release, winning the 2016 Wainwright Prize and the 2017 PEN Ackerley Prize. The Outrun became a bestseller in its native United Kingdom, selling over 110,000 copies. It would go on to become an international hit, after its translation into 15 different languages outside the UK. The screenplay for the on-screen adaptation was penned by Fingscheidt and Liptrot in collaboration with Daisy Lewis. Besides Ronan, The Outrun also stars I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu, Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane, and Slow Horses' Saskia Reeves. Other cast members include Lauren Lyle and Izuka Hoyle.

Watch the trailer above.