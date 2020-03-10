‘The Outsider’ Finale Ratings Beat ‘Watchmen’ and ‘True Detective’; Is Season 2 a Given?

In a bit of a surprising piece of news, the TV ratings for the season finale of the HBO series The Outsider soared above those of seemingly buzzier shows like Watchmen and True Detective. The final episode of the 10-episode first season of the Stephen King adaptation was watched by 2.2 million viewers across all platforms, per Variety, which is the best performance for a new HBO drama series since Westworld in 2016. That’s 1 million more viewers than the show’s season premiere, and above the finale numbers for the critically acclaimed Watchmen, which drew 1.6 million finale viewers by comparison.

Based on the King novel of the same name, The Outsider begins as a murder mystery that then quickly weaves in supernatural elements. Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo lead the series as a cop and private investigator, respectively, trying to uncover the truth behind a string of gruesome child murders with conflicting physical evidence. Mendelsohn’s character is the skeptic, whereas Erivo plays a woman far more willing to accept that a supernatural force may be at play.

The Outsider finale brought the show’s mystery to a deadly conclusion, but still left the door open to a potential second season. Indeed, while HBO originally billed the show as a “limited series” it’s now categorized as a “drama series,” and showrunner Richard Price (The Night Of, The Wire) previously said he was working on a potential second season should HBO come calling. Whether The Outsider Season 2 involves Mendelsohn and Erivo or features a new cast is unclear, but given these ratings and HBO’s new parent company demanding a higher quantity of content, don’t be surprised if the show is officially renewed in the days to come.

For more on the Outsider finale, read Tom’s extensive breakdown on what it all means.