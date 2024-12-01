Holly Gibney, a reclusive private investigator with a savant-like memory, is one of Stephen King’s most prolific characters, showing up in seven separate stories, including his new novel, Never Flinch, according to Entertainment Weekly. Last year, producer Jack Bender quietly announced that he was developing a show based on King's novel Holly, as reported by Cinema Blend, which would mark the character's third on-screen appearance. While Succession actress Justine Lupe portrayed a solid version of Holly in the show, Mr. Mercedes, it was Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of the character in the HBO miniseries The Outsider that was a standout performance, making her the perfect choice to continue the story of Holly Gibney.

Who Is Holly Gibney in 'The Outsider'

In The Outsider, Holly Gibney is called in to help detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) to solve the mysterious murder of Frankie Peterson (Duncan E. Clark). The man arrested for the murder is Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), who is suddenly killed before he is able to prove his innocence. At the first mention of Holly, it's clear that she herself is seen as an outsider, described as "unique" by the other cops. Despite that, she's known for her abilities at retracing steps, which is a huge part of the case.

Ralph flies to Chicago to meet with Holly at her favorite bar, where she sits in a very specific chair, rattling off in-depth baseball stats. She agrees to help on the case, using her unique skills to retrace Terry's steps. Eventually, Holly stumbles on evidence that a similar case happened before in the town where Terry and his family were staying. This unravels a mystery, filled with unexpected and supernatural twists and the truth about what really happened to Frankie.

Cynthia Erivo Was Perfectly Cast as Holly Gibney in 'The Outsider'

Erivo’s nuanced portrayal of Holly Gibney highlights her unique perspective and skills to solve a complex and supernatural mystery. In many ways, she's the anchor of the show and, in just a few episodes, gives audiences a fully crafted character who is both vulnerable and the smartest person in the room. There's also a warm side to Holly, which Erivo plays with a grounded empathy. It's hard not to root for her character, who is determined to find the truth, while going on her own personal journey of discovery and bravery.

Although Erivo first rose to prominence as an incredible singer, her performance in The Outsider proved her acting chops as well. The show premiered in 2020, right after the film Harriet came out, which garnered multiple award nominations for Erivo's portrayal of American hero Harriet Tubman. These two roles released so closely together helped to show Erivo's incredible acting range, giving her the praise she deserves.

How Cynthia Erivo Could Reprise Her Role as Holly Gibney in Future Stephen King Series

In King's novel Holly, the titular character is called into a case to help a mother find her missing daughter. If the show's development moves forward, the character of Holly Gibney will be the main character, which will give more real estate to expand on Holly's personal story. While it’s unclear if one of the previous actors will return as Holly or if someone new will be cast in the role, it would be a shame if Erivo didn’t continue her journey as Holly Gibney.

Not only did Erivo go to great lengths to nail the voice of Holly, but in an interview with Awards Daily, Erivo said, "I loved playing her and I would happily play her again". While that was specifically related to a question about a possible second season for The Outsider, it still probably holds for a show that would focus solely on Holly. While Erivo probably has a full slate, she should be at the top of the list to step back into the role of Holly Gibney.

Cynthia Erivo was able to show Holly's intelligence and quick wit, while also balancing her moments of vulnerability and fear. It was one of the most compelling performances in the show, which was stacked with a very talented cast. Hopefully, the stars align, because she is the perfect actor to continue exploring Holly’s journey.

The Outsider is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

