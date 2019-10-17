‘The Outsider’: Watch the Trailer for the HBO Limited Series From Stephen King

0

Everything is coming up Stephen King these days, what with the recent success of IT: Chapter Two and the upcoming releases of season two of Castle Rock and the long-awaited The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. The master of horror is keeping the streak going with the new trailer for the HBO limited series The Outsider, featuring an impressive cast led by Ben Mendelsohn.

The trailer begins with Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) coaching a little league game when two officers arrest him for the murder of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson. Maitland is incredulous and insists he is innocent, which Detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) is inclined to believe. Maitland used to coach Anderson’s son, and on top of that, the evidence is confusing – fingerprints place Maitland at the scene of the murder, but video surveillance footage shows Maitland was 60 miles away when the boy was killed. How could Maitland be in two places at once? Cue eerie Stephen King music.

“I have no tolerance for the unexplainable,” Anderson says in a voice-over, as we’re bombarded with a series of increasingly creepy images that suggest he’s going to have to revise his stance in order to solve the case. Cynthia Erivo’s psychic investigator Holly Gibney responds, “Well then, sir, you’ll have no tolerance for me.” Rounding out the cast is Paddy Considine, Mare Winningham, Bill Camp, and Julianne Nicholson.

The 10-episode series is adapted from King’s novel by Richard Price, the creator, producer, and writer of HBO’s critically-acclaimed crime drama The Night Of. Price also worked on The Wire, also known as “the greatest television show ever,” so fans of both Price’s and King’s work should be excited to tune in when The Outsider premieres on January 12. For now, you can watch the trailer below.