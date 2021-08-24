Warner Bros., StudioCanal, and American Zoetrope have announced that the 1983 coming-of-age drama The Outsiders by director Francis Ford Coppola, will receive a 4K restoration, by director Francis Ford Coppola. This version, known as The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, is being called the "definitive version," and will include new music, and several scenes which were cut from the theatrical version, which have been reconstructed from original camera negatives. The film will also receive a theatrical release on September 26, with tickets on sale this week.

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel is Coppola’s preferred version of the story, with 22 minutes of additional footage, including a beginning and ending more true to the S.E. Hinton novel on which the film is based. On November 9, The Outsiders: The Complete Novel will receive a 4K UHD 4-disc Collector’s edition, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, which will include both the original theatrical version and the definitive cut, and the film will be available for purchase or rent on streaming platforms. The Outsiders: The Complete Novel will premiere on HBO Max on November 16, and will also air on Turner Classic Movies this fall.

You can see the list of extra features for the Collector’s Edition below:

- NEW Restoration Interview with Cinematographer Stephen Burum, Zoetrope Head of Archives and Restorations James Mockoski and Colourist Gregg Garvin;

- NEW Deleted Scenes;

- NEW Francis Ford Coppola Introduction;

- NEW Francis Ford Coppola Anatomy of a Scene;

- NEW Old House New Home featurette;

- Audio Commentary with Francis Ford Coppola;

- Audio Commentary with Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio and Patrick Swayze;

- Staying Gold: A look Back at "The Outsiders";

- S.E. Hinton on Location in Tulsa;

- The Casting of "The Outsiders";

- NBC's News Today from 1983 "The Outsiders Started by School Petition";

- Deleted and Extended Scenes.

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel comes to theaters on September 26, with the 4K Blu-ray available on November 9.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Outsiders:

THE OUTSIDERS takes place in '60s Oklahoma, centring on two rival teen gangs: The “Greasers,” a class term that refers to the young men on the East Side, the poor side of town, and the “Socs,” short for Socials, who are the “West-side rich kids.” Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell), a tender-hearted and kind teenager’s life is changed forever one night when a scuffle with his friend Johnny (Ralph Macchio) inadvertently leads to the death of a rival gang member, and the boys are forced to go into hiding to avoid arrest. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.

