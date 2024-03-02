The Big Picture Francis Ford Coppola shared original auditions on Instagram for The Outsiders cast, including Tom Cruise.

The movie adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1963 novel The Outsiders stars Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, and an all-star ensemble.

The film was critically acclaimed, and became a cult classic.

Francis Ford Coppola may be planning for the future with his sci-fi epic Megalopolis, but the legendary director has also been feeling nostagic, taking to Instagram to share the original tapes that landed a young cast of unknown actors roles in his film, The Outsiders. The audition clips show off the charmingly/alarmingly — depending on old you are are while reading this — youthful appearances of Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Diane Lane, Emilio Estevez, and Ralph Macchio as they rehearsed lines together for the 1983 film. Sadly, it seems that Coppola's casting was simply a one-off, and none of them would go onto any success in acting, with their fame only fleeting.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton's 1963 novel, The Outsiders narrates the story of a group of adolescent boys in Oklahoma, known as the “Greasers”, who are perpetually in conflict with their more blue-blooded enemies, the “Socials”. The tension escalates when a clash between the two factions results in the death of a Social, forcing the Greasers into hiding. This series of events leads some of them to face tragic fates. Coppola shared the audition tapes with the following caption.

“42 years ago we cast The Outsiders in a unique way. We had all the actors together on a soundstage and would alternate different actors reading for different roles. It was interesting because each of them was watching their competition, so while it could’ve been a volatile situation, it turned into a very positive one. There emerged the natural respect and sense of colleagueship among them. The result worked beautifully and reminded me of my days as a camp counselor.”

What Characters Are in 'The Outsiders'?

In The Outsiders, Cruise took on the role of Steve Randle, a steadfast member of the Greasers gang. Swayze played the character of Darrel "Darry" Curtis, the responsible eldest Curtis sibling and guardian to his younger brothers, while the eternally handsome Lowe took on the role of Sodapop Curtis, the middle brother celebrated for his attractiveness and charm. Howell played the lead, Ponyboy Curtis, the youngest of the Curtis brothers and the film's narrator, while Dillon portrayed Dallas "Dally" Winston.

Lane was cast as Sherri "Cherry" Valance, a Soc girl who forms an unlikely connection with Ponyboy and Johnny. Estevez brought to life Keith "Two-Bit" Matthews, the comic relief of the movie, to an extend, and Macchio rounded out the ensemble as Johnny Cade, portraying Ponyboy's best friend and a tender-hearted member of the gang.

The movie was mostly well received critically, and was particularly praised for its stellar performances. At the box office, it raked in $25.7 million against a production budget of $10 million. With time, it has developed a dedicated cult following. The Outsiders can be streamed on Paramount+.

The Outsiders Release Date March 25, 1983 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Emilio Estevez C. Thomas Howell , Matt Dillon Ralph Macchio , Patrick swayze , Rob Lowe Runtime 121 Main Genre Crime Writers Kathleen Rowell , S.E. Hinton Studio Warner Bros. Tagline They grew up on the outside of society. They weren't looking for a fight. They were looking to belong.

