After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.

The teaser is a slow burn and, much like the film itself, doesn't show anything truly off from the get-go. Rather, ominous music plays while an upside-down shot of a landscape is shown, hinting that something is wrong, but it hasn't reached our characters yet. Their trip starts off normal enough as they mess around in the desert, but it's overlaid with a distressed call from a family member to two of the musicians. Hearing that they haven't contacted family in days creates a feeling of dread that these characters aren't going to make it out alive. Strange noises are heard ringing throughout the desert before some creepy whispering and a brief flash of gore confirm the worst. The video ends with a 911 dispatcher hearing the same strange noises alongside slowly distorted screams of terror.

Banfitch also stars in his latest horror feature, joining Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell, and Leslie Ann Banfitch. He also produces alongside Beau J. Genot while Robert Abramoff serves as executive producer. "It's been a longtime dream to make a 'scary movie,'" Banfitch said about getting the opportunity to show his latest film in theaters. “I'm grateful that people will have a chance to watch The Outwaters on the silver screen. Because we need that. All of us. Somehow, terror feels good in a place like this."

Image via Cinedigm

The Outwaters Has Built a Following Through a Magical Festival Run

Hype has been slowly building for The Outwaters following a stellar festival run in which it took home the Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Unnamed Footage Festival and Best Feature at The Dead of the Night Film Festival. Reviewers have generally loved the film, earning it an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes with many citing stellar practical effects work and for creating a visceral story that slowly draws in viewers. The original score, composed by Salem Belladonna, also earned high marks for further racking up the tension. Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting are banking on the film having an equally impactful impression on general audiences.

The Outwaters premieres in theaters on February 9 for a limited run before heading exclusively to Screambox. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster below: