While many political dramas have peeled the curtains back to depict wild fictitious happenings behind the scenes of the White House, none is quite as messy as Tyler Perry's The Oval. The soapy drama sees some of America's most honorable figures involved in the most nasty and unthinkable scandals. The series has been well received so far, having aired for 5 seasons, with Season 6 recently premiering early this year. The show primarily centers on the Franklins, America's first family, which happens to be one of TV's most dysfunctional families ever. The central family of four is made up of Hunter Franklin as the President of the United States, Victoria Franklin as the first lady, and Gayle and Jason as the First Daughter and Son respectively. Paige Hurd played Gayle before being written off in Season 2 and now, the actress has addressed her potential return.

Hurd appeared in the debut season alongside Ed Quin (Hunter) Kron Moore, (Victoria), and Daniel Croix Henderson (Jason) as the picture-perfect family. However, she only appeared as a series regular in one season, followed by a guest appearance in Season 2 before being written off. Gayle's arc was left unresolved as she was last seen being sent off along with her brother to live with her maternal grandparents as a penalty for their continuous bad behavior. The show never revealed whether she arrived and how she's faring in her new location, leaving a running enigma that has had fans puzzled regarding what else President Hunter might be hiding. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Hurd discussed her latest TV film, Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story, and the possibility of returning to The Oval. She said:

"You know what? I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back to the show. I think it would be cool for the fans to see her at least one more time. Just to kind of figure out where this president’s daughter [disappeared] to. Yeah, I think it would be pretty cool to come back and give the fans the answers they’ve been looking for all these years."

What Has Paige Hurd Been Up To?

Image via BET

Since leaving The Oval, the actress has made other TV appearances, most notably in the Power spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, where she played Lauren Baldwin for three seasons. She also had a guest role in Mr Snuggles. Hurd's most recent project, the Lifetime movie, Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story tells the harrowing true story of a woman who endured untold horrors for four years in captivity at the hands of a man who raped and abused her among other victims before a brave decision led authorities to rescue her. Hurd plays the titular character in the film co-starring Stephen Bishop and Jackson Little.

Will the First Daughter ever make it back to The Oval? Find out by watching Season 6, which airs on BET, Tuesdays at 9/8c. Click here for our handy guide on everything you need to know about the new season of the political drama.

Watch on BET+