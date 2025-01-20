Patrick Brice has become a lauded cult filmmaker within the horror community thanks to his excellent work directing There’s Someone Inside Your House and the Creep franchise. While Brice hasn’t quite reached the level of fame that Ari Aster or Jordan Peele has attained, his films are characterized by their surprising realism; even if the horror themes that he is unpacking are a bit far-fetched, Brice is able to ground each of his stories in legitimate human emotion, and develop characters that are compelling within their own right. Although it will be interesting to see where his horror career goes, particularly as the Creep saga continues to become more popular, Brice has already proven that he can also make a great dark comedy. The Overnight is a frequently hilarious, yet highly disturbing examination of adult relationships that features terrific performances by Adam Scott and Jason Schwartzman.

What Is 'The Overnight' About?