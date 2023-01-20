The third season of the hit Disney Channel animated series The Owl House (created by Dana Terrace) premiered on October 15, 2022. Unlike the previous seasons, this one, the final season, will be composed of only three episodes, each running roughly 45 minutes long. The first episode of this season, "Thanks To Them," was met with much bittersweet excitement from fans as they knew that it marked the beginning of the end for their beloved series. But the episode itself was filled with lots of action, character moments, and story progression to keep its viewers glued to their seats and tide them over until the next episode.

"Thanks To Them" picks up right where the Season 2 finale, "King's Tide," left off, with Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles) arriving at the doorstep of her home, along with her friends Willow (Tati Gabrielle), Gus (Isaac Ryan Brown), Hunter (Zeno Robinson), and her girlfriend Amity (Mae Whitman). They are all greeted with surprise by Luz's mom Camilla (Elizabeth Grullon). What follows is a montage of the young witches learning about and adjusting to life in the human realm while trying to find a way to return to the Boiling Isles. There is even a brief moment that features Luz using a video presentation to come out as bi to her mom, who quickly responds by happily hugging both Luz and Amity.

Where Does the Portal in Luz's House Lead?

Image via Disney

While Luz is away at school, her friends, along with Vee (Michaela Dietz), discover a box hidden in the old house where they've been living, which happens to be the same house that Luz's old portal door was connected to. Inside the box is an old rebus code, which they discover leads them to a stash of Titan's Blood, the very substance they need to create a portal back to the Boiling Isles. They decide to go after the blood on their own and then surprise Luz with it as a thanks for all the good she's done for them.

RELATED: 'The Owl House' Season 3 Premiere Sets Disney+ Release Date

Luz herself, on the other hand, spends the whole time struggling with feelings of guilt and self-loathing over her inadvertent involvement in helping Emperor Belos (Matthew Rhys) meet The Collector (Fryda Wolff), rise to power, and nearly kill everyone on the Boiling Isles. She goes to her mother for advice and her mother tells her that everyone makes mistakes. "What matters is that you learn from them." So Luz decides to stay in the human realm permanently and tell everybody of her decision on Halloween night.

What Happened to Hunter?

Image via Disney

Meanwhile, Hunter begins to discover his own identity, taking an interest in things like sewing, wolves, and bonding with Gus over an old sci-fi book series called Cosmic Frontier. Unfortunately, he soon finds himself being haunted by Emperor Belos, who has survived being nearly killed by The Collector and followed the kids to the human realm. In his new parasitic blob-like form, Belos possesses Hunter's body and uses him to get to the Titan's Blood before the others do.

On Halloween night, after the kids fight off Belos and drive him out of Hunter's body, Belos uses the Titan's Blood to open a portal and return to the Boiling Isles. Hunter's palisman Flapjack sacrifices himself to save Hunter's life. Before Luz can tell her friends of her decision to stay in the human realm, Camilla interrupts her and tells her that she's going to the Boiling Isles with them. One by one, the kids and Camilla step through the portal, ready to take on Belos and The Collector, with Vee staying behind to "keep up appearances."

The Owl House's Season 3 premiere almost feels like an entire season condensed into just one episode, which isn't surprising considering how the writers were forced to condense the whole final season into just three episodes. The next episode, "For The Future," is set to premiere on January 23, 2023, and if it turns out anything like the previous episode, then fans are sure to be in for another truly thrilling experience.