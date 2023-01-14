The Owl House Season 3 is back again next week with its second special episode, and Disney Channel has shared the official trailer. The penultimate episode of both the season and the show is titled "For the Future," and brings viewers back to the Boiling Isles. It's a race against the clock as Luz and her friends face Belos once again to save the Isles and everyone in it.

When viewers last saw Luz, Amity, Gus, Willow, and Hunter were stuck in the human realm after escaping Belos and The Collector at the end of Season 2. Over the course of several months, they tried to find a way back to the Isles but to no avail. Eventually, they succeeded (after a scare with Hunter), and they along with Luz's mother, Camila, headed back through the portal to the demon realm. Meanwhile, Vee stayed behind to keep an eye on things in the human world. Episode 2 will pick up from their return.

At just under a minute, the new trailer teases that Luz and company will return to a near unrecognizable Isles, thanks to The Collector's takeover. It finally reveals the fate of King, who, after promising The Collector they could play in the Season 2 finale, is now The Collector's "friend." He's one of a handful of witches and demons still in control of his mind despite his inability to deny The Collector's wishes lest anything get even worse. The trailer also teases the fate of other well-loved characters including Eda, Hooty, Lilith, and Raine.

Viewers also see Luz and the others returning to the Owl House itself, now emptied out but seemingly used as some sort of home base for the few familiar witches still free of The Collector's influence. They go through their fair share of action as they begin to fight back. Additionally, based on an earlier promo, Luz's palisman will finally be revealed.

The Owl House is created and executive produced by Dana Terrace. It stars Sarah-Nicole Robles, Mae Whitman, Zeno Robinson, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, Elizabeth Grullon, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Matthew Rhys, and Fryda Wolff, among others. This season will be the show's last and consists of three 44-minute specials. The finale does not yet have a release date but is expected to premiere sometime in spring.

The Owl House's penultimate episode premieres Saturday, January 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. It will be available to watch on YouTube beginning at 10 p.m. ET the same day. All prior episodes are streaming on Disney+. Watch the trailer below: