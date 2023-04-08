The day has finally arrived. Disney Channel's The Owl House officially comes to a close tonight as the series airs its third special episode of the season, which also doubles as the series finale. Titled "Watching and Dreaming," the episode will see the final confrontation with The Collector as Luz, King, Eda, and their friends make one final effort to save the Boiling Isles. Ahead of the episode, Disney has shared a new image from the episode.

Similar to the previously released poster, the new image features the core trio of Luz, King, and Eda as they gaze up at someone or something. While their surroundings are minimal, the colors of their location and the events of Episode 2 indicate that they are most likely somewhere in or around The Collector's palace. As Episode 2 ended with Luz and her friends arriving at the palace, it also means the photo occurs at a later point in the episode, as Luz hadn't yet been reunited with King and Eda the last time viewers saw her.

What Else to Expect from "Watching and Dreaming"

As touched upon, the episode will take place following the arrival of Luz, Camila, Willow, Gus, Hunter, and Amity at the palace. Though most plot points won't be revealed until the episode, the trailer gives a fairly solid idea of what to expect, mainly in how it teases the different fights the group will get caught in as the stakes ramp up. Moreover, Belos will continue his own agenda. In Episode 2, he had possessed Raine – which seems to become even more severe based on the trailer – and had convinced The Collector that King was conspiring against him. Knowing Belos, nothing good will come with his final end goal.

Image via Dinsey Channel

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Shows for Parents and Children

The Owl House first debuted in 2020 and began Luz's journey when she accidentally stumbled into the demon realm. Trying to avoid summer camp, Luz remained in the Boiling Isles, befriending King, Eda, and the others along the way as she set out to learn how to be a witch. The series was created by Dana Terrace. It stars Sarah-Nicole Robles, Alex Hirsch, Wendie Malick, Mae Whitman, Zeno Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Elizabeth Grullon, Tati Gabrielle, Matthew Rhys, Avi Roque, Cissy Jones, and Fryda Wolff.

The Owl House finale airs tonight, April 8, at 9:25 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. The episode will later be available on YouTube and Disney+. Check out the image below: