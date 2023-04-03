This Saturday, The Owl House says farewell as it airs its final episode of the season and of the series. Titled "Watching and Dreaming," the episode will see Luz, King, and Eda -- along with their allies -- make one final effort to save the Boiling Isles from The Collector and Belos. The episode will air Saturday, April 8. Ahead of the premiere, show creator Dana Terrace shared the final poster for the series.

Where the posters for Episodes 1 and 2 of the season focused more on the ensemble of characters and The Collector as the primary antagonist, the newest poster comes full circle with Luz, Eda, and King as the featured characters. Luz proudly takes center stage, with her newly hatched palisman in hand and a light glyph in the other. On either side of her, King and Eda look especially ready for battle. King seems poised to use his powerful Titan magic, while Eda takes on her full harpy form.

Additionally, the general color palette of the poster reiterates the blend of dark and light present within the series. While the final episode will continue the larger struggle with The Collector, it's also not hopeless, as Luz (Spanish for "light") will likely continue to live up to her name. Throughout the entirety of the series, Luz has experienced difficult grief and often struggled to fulfill the hero role. But if the new poster is any indication, she will continue to be a beacon of hope for herself and those around her.

Episode 2 Set Up the Season's Final Confrontation

In the previous episode, "For the Future," Luz, her mother Camila, Hunter, Willow, Gus, and Amity had finally returned to demon realm after months of being stuck in the human world. When they returned, they realized how The Collector had affected the Boiling Isles for the worst. So, they set out to find answers, eventually making their way to Hexside. Elsewhere, King, Eda, and Lilith began to make a plan to stop The Collector, who learned what the trio was up to thanks to Belos. As the episode ended, Luz's group arrived at The Collector's floating palace, where he watched on from above.

The Owl House finale airs this Saturday, April 8, at 9:25 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, following later on Disney+. Check out the poster below: