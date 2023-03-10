Next month, Disney Channel's The Owl House comes to a close with the third and final episode of Season 3, and the final episode of the series. Series creator and executive producer Dana Terrace announced that the episode, entitled "Watching and Dreaming," will premiere on Saturday, April 8.

In Episode 2 of the season, "For the Future," Luz (Sarah Nicole Robles), Camila (Elizabeth Grullon), Amity (Mae Whitman), Hunter (Zeno Robinson), Gus (Issac Ryan Brown), and Willow (Tati Gabrielle) finally made their way back to the Boiling Isles. Upon their return, they realized that something was off thanks to The Collector wreaking havoc. The group sought shelter at Hexside, where many of its students created a home base to protect themselves. After getting up to speed, dealing with a shocking character return, and getting trapped in the detention pit, the group figured out how to reach The Collector's palace. Luz's palisman also finally hatched after a long, long wait.

Meanwhile, with The Collector, he and King (Alex Hirsch) continued their "game," though King was only playing to protect Eda (Wendie Malick), Lilith (Cissy Jones), and himself, as well as to prevent The Collector from causing more damage. While the tactic worked for a little bit, Belos -- who possessed Raine (Avi Roque) -- told The Collector that King was planning to stop him for good. As the episode drew to a close, Luz and the group arrived at The Collector's palace, where he watched them from above. "Watching and Dreaming" will pick up from this cliffhanger as the final battle for the Boiling Isles ensues.

Image via Disney Animation

Along with the final confrontation, it will be interesting to see how the series ultimately concludes. No matter how it plays out, the Boiling Isles, Bonesborough specifically, will be facing a lot of recovery time after both the Day of Unity and The Collector's takeover. Furthermore, Luz will have to make a decision on whether she wants to remain in the demon realm, where she can live her dream of being a witch, or return home to the human realm.

The Owl House Received a Shortened Final Season

Unlike its prior two seasons, the third season of the series was significantly shorter in wake of its cancellation. Rather than air 19-21 episodes, Season 3 only gained a three-episode order. Each special episode clocks in at around 45 minutes, roughly the equivalent of six standard length episodes. The first special premiered in October 2022, with Episode 2 following in January.

The Owl House series finale premieres Saturday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. Catch up with the rest of the show now on Disney+.