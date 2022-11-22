This past October, Disney's The Owl House returned with its Season 3 premiere episode, "Thanks to Them." The episode is the first of three to air for the show's final season. Shortly after the episode premiered on Disney Channel, it became available in full and free of charge to watch on YouTube. Now, the episode will finally hit Disney+, joining the prior two seasons. Beginning on Wednesday, December 14, Owl House fans can relive the magic on the streaming platform. For now, the episode will only be available to U.S. viewers.

The Owl House first premiered in 2020 and introduced viewers to Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles), a 14-year-old human who accidentally stumbles into the demon realm. While there, she meets and befriends a witch named Eda (Wendie Malick) and her demon aid King (Alex Hirsch). With Eda's guidance, Luz hopes to become a witch and meets others during her time on the Boiling Isles, including her enemy to friend to girlfriend Amity Blight (Mae Whitman).

When Season 2 concluded, Emperor Belos (Matthew Rhys) began sapping wild magic and opened a portal back to the human world. Meanwhile, The Collector wreaked havoc as Luz, Amity, Gus (Issac Ryan Brown), Willow (Tati Gabrielle), and Hunter (Zeno Robinson) tried to stop the chaos. However, the group only had one option left: go through the portal, leaving Eda and King behind. Season 3 picks up mere moments after the group returns to Luz's house, much to the surprise of her mother Camila (Elizabeth Grullon). Spanning months, the group tries to adjust to their new surroundings, toiling away to figure out how to return to the Boiling Isles. Meanwhile, Luz struggles to readapt to school and life without King and Eda.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Owl House': How Hunter’s Friendships Helped Him Heal from Abuse

Little is known regarding the plot for episode 2, but it will see Luz and company (and an extra special addition) return to the demon realm, where they must contend with the fallout of what happened months earlier. Based on the Season 2 finale, it's likely viewers will learn the fate of King, Eda, Raine (Avi Roque), and the rest of the witches. The finale also showcased The Collector's power, which may also have caused a great deal of damage while the group was away.

The Owl House was created by Dana Terrace. Additional voice cast includes Michaela Dietz, Cissy Jones, Bumper Robinson, Mela Lee, Fryda Wolff, Keston John, and more. Including "Thanks to Them," the third and final season will consist of three 44-minute specials (approximately equivalent to six standard length episodes).

The Owl House Season 3 premiere will hit Disney+ on December 14. The remaining two episodes currently don't have a release date but are expected in 2023. Watch the Season 3 intro below: