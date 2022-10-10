The Owl House is back with Season 3 this week, and Disney Channel has shared a first look at the episode! Initial footage from the premiere debuted during this year's New York Comic Con, where creator/executive producer Dana Terrace and cast talked with fans about the show. Ahead of its premiere in just a few days, Disney has released the trailer.

At just under a minute, the trailer already teases that Luz and company are still in for their share of high stakes adventures. It begins with a dejected Luz narrating to her diary about recent events in the series as flashes of previous seasons, including the Season 2 finale, play out. But as viewers know, Luz isn't one to easily give up, and she's ready for a new challenge. The trailer also provides glimpses of what's likely the Season 3 title sequence, showcasing Gus, Willow, Amity, and Hunter in some nifty new outfits.

As the trailer continues, viewers see more personal footage of some of the characters. It's clear that Hunter will be struggling with his identity a bit, especially as it pertains to Emperor Belos. Viewers also get plenty of Luz and Amity moments that suggest this season will continue to heap on the Lumity joy.

The Owl House follows Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles), a teenaged human who accidentally stumbles into the demon realm where she meets a witch named Eda (Wendie Malick) and her demon companion King (Alex Hirsch). Luz wants nothing more than to be a witch herself, and with a place filled with magic, she uses this new opportunity to learn from Eda. Until she can return home, Luz also befriends other witches around her age, including her eventual girlfriend Amity (Mae Whitman). The Season 3 premiere picks up months after the kids have ended up back in the human realm. After trying and failing to reopen the portal back to the Boiling Isles, they are finally willing to employ whatever means necessary to return.

Additional cast includes Tati Gabrielle, Zeno Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Michaela Dietz, Elizabeth Grullon, Fryda Wolff, and Avi Roque. Unlike Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 will be a shortened one with three special episodes each at a 44-minute runtime (approximately equivalent to six standard length episodes). Season 3 will also be the show's final season.

The Owl House Season 3 premieres on Saturday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below: