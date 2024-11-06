Luz's witchy adventure in the Boiling aisles came to an end in The Owl House Season 3. Despite a satisfying series finale that reunited the core characters of Luz, Eda, and King, fans have wanted more and have been persistent with their demands. However, it was pretty much clear that Disney was done with the series from the moment it was announced that the third and final season would feature a painfully short 3 episodes, compared to the 40 episodes that made up Seasons 1 and 2. Regardless, fans did not relent in pushing their luck, pressing home their demands. As such, this latest update from series creator, Dana Terrace, will be a hard pill for fans to swallow.

With only 3 episodes ordered for Season 3, The Owl House had the difficult job of wrapping up its story, but when the hour-long finale did air on April 8, 2023, the series received praise for delivering a compelling conclusion, cleverly utilizing a time-jump to achieve the aim. The final season also further expanded the show's world, which gave rise to fan speculation about the possible direction the series could continue with a new season or spin-off. Those speculations have not died down, and have naturally sent the rumor mills churning, leading to reports that the show would return in some form or shape. Unfortunately, the opposite is true, as Terrace not only debunked the rumors but also shared her lack of interest in returning to the show.

So vehement were the rumors on TikTok that one fan reached out to Terrace on X asking for official confirmation about whether, indeed, The Owl House was gearing up for a spin-off. Replying to the fan, Terrace wrote on X: “Nope! Someone’s just making shit up with no proof haha. Besides, I don’t want a [The Owl House Season 4]. I don’t want to ‘redo’ anything or make my whole career centered around one show idea. But hey, if that ever changes, you’d hear it straight from me, not someone trying to get views on TikTok.”

Terrace Is Open For A 'Kingdom Hearts' Cross-over

Image via Disney Animation

After responding to the fate of The Owl House on her X reply, Terrace sort of turned the thread into an active Q&A session where passionate fans quizzed her on her upcoming projects and others tried to sell more ideas to resurrect Luz and the gang. In one of those replies, she revealed that fans could see Luz return in a different medium in a comic book, sharing that she has recently been experimenting with the idea of an art book. More interestingly, she further shared that she'd be elated to see The Owl House as a part of Disney's Kingdom Hearts which is a crossover of various Disney properties. "I would die of happiness. That might be the only case I fully hand TOH over and say "RUN WITH IT. DO WHATEVER!," she wrote.

All Three Seasons of The Owl House are available to stream on Disney+.

