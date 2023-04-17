Dana Terrace’s beloved Disney series The Owl House ended in April, flying off into the sunset with Luz, Eda, and King coming together to save the day. The show has become a beacon for LGBTQIA+ creators making a show that centers around queer and neurodivergence stories. Season 3 took a shorter turn than most hoped (just three episodes for Season 3?) but Terrace and her crew have worked within the confines of Disney’s “notes” before and still followed the Titan to conclude Luz’s journey.

The finale, “Watching and Dreaming,” provides 55 minutes for all the joys of the series. Humor, action, darkness but eventually, the cast finds the light. They did hit some speed bumps along the way — from Emperor Belos merging with the Titan’s carcass to try and destroy the Isles to Luz dying and resurrecting. The episode had a lot to cover, so let’s dive in.

Did Luz Die? And OH MY TITAN???

Luz jumped into action to save the Collector from Titan Belos’ rage only to get herself turned into light particles. In a message reminiscent of Eda’s goodbye in “Agony of a Witch,” Luz told her found family they’re getting split up again. She says in tears that she should be used to this but still “doesn’t know what to say” as she goes from a Belos green-blue sculpture into an exploding blast of light.

The Collector initially grabs one of the light particles but releases it once they realize Luz isn’t coming back. That light floats into the pool of water in “The Space In-Between,” where Luz briefly stayed in “Yesterday’s Lie” as she got a peak into the human realm. Defeated, Luz says “Oh “Oh, I know what I should have said. I should have thanked them.” A claw grabs Luz from sinking into the abyss. That claw is Papa Titan (voiced by Arin Hanson) — the embodiment of the Titan and King’s father who’s been, as he put it, “dead-looking” throughout the show. His heart still beats in the Emperor’s castle, but the rest of the titan is bones. When Luz asks if she’s gone and bends a knee, Papa Titan picks her up saying, “If you go under without a portal, you really will be dead-looking.” He’s there because he isn’t ready to die fully, and he has a ton of powerful magic, but his body is caput. Luz most definitely did perish — at least, her first body did, but her spirit just shone out and exploded into the bright light she’s been in.

Papa Titan has used the same boxes Luz used to talk with Camila to watch King, the people kind to him — and everyone else. But he’s fond of Luz and Eda — wearing one of Eda’s “Bad Girls Coven” shirts and talking with Luz like a longtime friend. He also has come to Luz before — earlier this episode when Luz blacked out from the Collector’s blast he told her to “wake up.” And it doesn’t stop there. Throughout the show when Luz found glyphs, they were the Titan speaking to her literally. In “Adventures in the Elements,” Luz saw the ice glyph as a star constellation and then as a melted snowflake. That was the Titan speaking to her. Ironic, that Belos said he “saw the Titan” as he worked to control the Isles when Luz was speaking with him the whole time.

Papa Titan also helps explain Belos. He relates to Luz feeling like she’s helped a monster by admitting he trapped the Collector to protect King only for Belos to later use King. Luz still equates them to Belos, saying Belos wanted to protect humanity, they wanted to save their families. “Don’t these feelings come from the same place?” Papa Titan responds: “You assume Belos’ goal comes from a genuine place.” Luz is young and naive. She wants to find kindness in everything even in the worst. But, some people are just vain and want to cause harm to feed their egos. She’s learned not to trust everyone, but it’s still hard to believe some people can just be so awful. Belos is the perfect embodiment of a lot of horrid people going out of their way to hurt others, and seeing himself as the hero.

That leads the Titan to give his final piece of magic to Luz as Belos consumes his body. Luz doesn’t believe she can stop him, but Papa Titan encourages her that she’s kind and a good witch. Luz chooses “herself” and takes the power to fight Belos, albeit she has to work fast because his magic doesn’t last forever. She stops only once: to ask them to give King a message. Then, Papa Titan reforms as a giant skeleton sinking into the water and says “Goodbye” to Luz. She soon flings back into battle as a human-titan hybrid.

The Collector Learns Existence Isn’t a Game

The character undergoing the heaviest arc narratively here is the Collector, still a fairly new character. They tried trapping Luz, Eda, and King in a nightmare and they failed. They also explain their worldview, that witches/people are like toys that “break all the time” and can be fixed. The Collector has been disconnected from beings for so long that they fail to see life isn’t just a game, it’s finite. Of course, they don't see that, they're a kid who’s been trapped for thousands of years. They try to play more large games with the Bad Girls Coven after one last trick from Belos, but they aren’t receptive and don’t want to acknowledge the Collector. That leads Luz to try and connect with them saying “You know this game can’t last forever” seeing the Collector is a sad kid. The Collector revealed they just want a friend who doesn’t lie like Belos or King or the Archivists.

That’s a new name. The Archivists are like the Collector, all-powerful beings who collect creatures. That’s the being that most likely captured the Oil Beast that became Eda’s curse. The Collector befriended the Titans, but the Archivists were afraid of their power, so they eliminated them. Hence, why Papa Titan trapped the Collector in the first place. There, Luz, Eda, and King finally see the Collector as a “Weirdo,” just like them, and they take the Collector on a tour through their memories on the Isles, and they learn the importance of “Forgiveness and Kindness.”

That strategy fails on Belos, and Luz is killed saving the Collector. That moment, when the Collector realizes they cannot save a loved one, is where the light switched on. But the light didn’t come from just seeing Luz’s graphic death; it was because the Collector cared about Luz. Because Luz related to them and showed them the genuine kindness they never received. That sends the Collector spiraling. Luz reappearing leads the Collector to help save the witches from the Isles with Camila and the Hexsquad. From here, the Collector returns to the stars to grow up but not without a hug from King and a gift: his stuffed rabbit Francois. The Collector’s turn wasn’t unexpected — unlike Belos, there was a genuine need to be liked by the Collector. Their journey finally gave them someone who saw that and tried to help.

Belos Stomped into Oblivion, Isles Reborn

The Bad Girls Coven defeat Belos after a long fight. Belos uses Raine’s body to return to the heart of the Titan, using the soul of the island to destroy it. And he nearly gets away with it — his Titan’s power nullified that of the Collectors and Eda, and King’s blind rage would not have been enough. But, of course, his fear and hatred could not top Luz, Eda, and King’s kindness. Luz struggles a bit with her powers. Eda helps Luz focus her spell and blast away part of Belos’ consuming goo and King helps her “WHAA” like a Titan. They fight together as a remix of The Owl House theme plays with the Hexquad working with the Collector to save those trapped in the archives.

Luz, Eda, and King soar above the Isles and get a satellite view of the planet. After taking in the beauty, Luz’s power drops. So they decide to cut Belos off from the Titan at the heart. They zoom into Belos and grab Raine, trapped in Belos’ guck. Luz zooms into Belos and gets some help from Eda, King, and Raine. She rattles off her “good witch” speech from Azura shouting “Now eat this, sucka!” as she tears Belos away. The bones of the Titan stop moving, Belos’ green gunk dissolves into ashes, and new red grass grows around the isles as a remix of the end credits music plays.

Of course, Belos has one last confrontation with the gang. He morphs into his younger, Philip self and tries one last grift to save himself. The acid rain falls, melting him, and he tries to once again play his morality — “We’re human, we’re better than this.” Luz doesn’t give him a word as he melts in the acid rain and Eda, King, and Raine stomp out his existence.

Luz’s titan magic flies into the sky, and she lies collapsed on the ground with Eda and King. They spend the next few years repairing the Isles — their physical structure and their rules. The coven system is out the door and Alador Blight helps remove Coven sigil so they can practice “wild magic.” The end of the Titan means the end of glyphs for now. Luz gives it a wistful goodbye, saying their language helped her find herself.

Four years later, things have changed a bit. The Collector helped make a bridge between the Human and Demon realms at that old house, which the Nocedas now own. Lilith is rebuilding the library as a history museum with Amity’s help (and Amity and Luz are still dating, #Lumity for life), Willow is a Flyer Derby player, Hunter makes palismen with a new Blue Jay palismen (Dana shared her name) and a grave for Flapjack, and Eda is running a school for “wild witches” with Gus leading the “Demon Realm, Human Realm Exchange Program.” Luz is about to attend studying there (as an undecided student) and King’s growing magic means glyphs are returning, which also means Luz can practice magic again. They celebrate Luz’s “King-Ceañera (she missed her 15th, 16th, and 17th birthdays repairing the Isles) and watch a gift from the Collector.

The finale overall wrapped up as expected. Disney would never let them go extremely dark. But it took many twists and turns, and answered many questions while leaving enough open for intrigue and maybe more stories (please????). The Owl House ended always flew its own path, busting some of the myths of life and magic while being entertaining and thrilling for all ages. Like Luz, it’s hard to know what to say at the moment as the book closes for now. Let’s leave with a paraphrased version of Papa Titan’s message to his son “I loaf you, Owl House.”