Please note that some elements of the article below may be disturbing to some.

The Pacific, the 2010 companion piece to the acclaimed HBO 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers and the upcoming Masters of the Air on Apple TV+, tells the tale of three marines in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Like its kin, The Pacific is recognized not only for its realism, but for its historical accuracy, a keystone in the work from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman to date. That said, Band of Brothers had its share of inaccuracies, mostly minor but some very egregious ones as well. So, just how historically accurate is The Pacific?

'The Pacific' Centers on Three Marines' Stories

Perhaps the best place to start when assessing the accuracy of The Pacific is to confirm that yes, the three Marines at the center of the miniseries were indeed real-life World War II heroes: PFC. Robert Leckie (played by James Badge Dale), Cpl. Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello), and GySgt. John Basilone (Jon Seda). All three were under the 1st Marine Division but under three different regiments, the 1st, 5th, and 7th respectively. The miniseries itself is based on the memoirs of the trio, first-hand accounts of their experiences during the conflict. Of the three, War History Online claims that Basilone's story is the one that sticks closest to the facts, with each of the moments featured in the series involving Basilone, almost unbelievably, true. He was awarded the Medal of Honor, returning to America in 1943. For a time, he was sent across the country on war bond tours, but when the attention got to be too much, Basilone re-enlisted and fought at Iwo Jima. Sadly, as recounted in the series, Basilone did lose his life during the battle at Iwo Jima, with Japanese mortar shrapnel bringing the war hero down.

While the soldiers were accurate, right down to the costuming and their weaponry (over 18 months of research went into making the story, the battle scenes, and the various terrain accurate), some of what was said and/or done was distributed to a few key roles. For example, in the series, Basilone's actions at Guadalcanal are actually combined with those of fellow Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Mitchell Paige, a machine gunner extolled for his actions in the defense of Bloody Ridge. Interestingly, Basilone's heroics at Guadalcanal are downplayed, with the "truth is stranger than fiction" fact that he held his post for three full days, with no sleep, rest, or food, and with his machine gun consistently firing. Leckie and Sledge, contrary to events shown in Part 5, never actually met, let alone discussed religion. These instances in The Pacific are very clearly intentional, with the writers trying to condense three different men's stories into a larger narrative, while giving characters enough dialogue and screen time to elicit a connection with the viewer.

The Brutality in ‘The Pacific’ Is Unrelenting... and Accurate

One key difference between Band of Brothers and The Pacific is just how much more brutal the latter is than the former, yet the reality is that the war in the Pacific was far harsher, more "hellish," than the war in Europe. The war in Europe is, in many ways, romanticized, with a clearer definition between the good of the Allies versus the evils of Nazi Germany. It was more noble, as noble as war can get, with both sides adhering to at least some form of decorum on the battlefield. The war in the Pacific, however, was far more primal, driven by barbarity and a racial antagonism that drove the forces on both sides. It was a war marked by slaughter in remarkably high numbers, in unknown terrain, and on islands that had no point of reference for the people back home. Americans knew where France was, but Saipan? Not a chance.

Perhaps the biggest disconnect that viewers have with The Pacific is the actions of the Marines, a direct contradiction between the ideal, just, and heroic Marines of their preconception versus the "un-American" actions, at times horrifying and gratuitous, of the Marines in the series. Yet, again, it actually was a reality of the Pacific War, and in fact, is another element that is tempered in the series. In one scene, Merriell "Snafu" Shelton (Rami Malek) is seen throwing pebbles into the open skull of a Japanese gunner. Not only did this happen, but the truth is significantly even darker. As documented by both Leckie and Sledge in their memoirs, the act of "souvenir-hunting" - pulling gold teeth and looting from corpses - became a routine part of the aftermath of battle. And Shelton's ghastly act of throwing pebbles into a skull is mild compared to some. Sledge tells of the sadistic practices of Lieutenant Robert "Mac" MacKenzie (Ashley Zukerman), who was known to urinate in the mouths of dead Japanese soldiers and shoot different body parts off of corpses for sport. The series wisely refrains from putting the more heinous actions of Americans on screen. The Pacific also steers clear of some of the more horrific actions of the Japanese military in turn. As seen in the series, the Japanese did use civilians as shields, but the deeply disturbing act of cutting off genitals and putting them into the mouths of dead Marines, an act of posthumous humiliation, was not.

‘The Pacific’ Expands the Public View of the War in the East

Image via HBO

The Pacific, like Band of Brothers, does have some minor issues surrounding things like dates and events. In the first episode, a map shows Iceland as being under German control, yet that was never the case: the British occupied Iceland in May 1940 to prevent that very possibility, an act that the First Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill, dubbed "Operation Fork." Overall, through its accurate detailing, The Pacific shines a light on a part of World War II that, as written by the New Yorker's Nancy Franklin, "had essentially been reduced to two events and one iconic image: the attack on Pearl Harbor, the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the photograph of marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi, on Iwo Jima."

