The upcoming indie romantic-comedy The Pact has added three new cast members to its lineup. As reported by Deadline, Terrell Carter, Matthew Sauvé, and singer CeCe Peniston will appear in the movie, with Mario Winans currently signed on to compose the score. They join the previously announced Ne-Yo, Taylor Kay Whitley, Kym Whitley, Keith Dean, Grace Aubry, Crystal Smith, and Ashleigh Morgan.

Carter is well-known for his role as Warren Hall in the FOX series Empire, a project similar to The Pact in that it was also set within the music business. More recently, Carter appeared in the series A House Divided and the movie The Millenial. Alongside acting, Carter is a singer/songwriter with a few albums under his belt. Sauvé has starred in a number of short films, including the critically acclaimed short One Night Stand. He has also guest-starred on several TV shows such as See No Evil, Unexplained, and more. Peniston is best-known for her music career, with an extensive discography including full-length albums such as Finally and features on additional albums.

The Pact follows Jessie (Tyler Kay Whitley) and Brandon, best friends who made a pact to marry each other on their 30th birthday if neither of them were in a relationship by then. When Brandon's girlfriend breaks up with him the day before his 30th, he and Jessie head to Vegas where they get drunkenly married. When they return home, the pair must now face the music of their actions, including Jessie's upset aunt, Porsha (Kym Whitley). Meanwhile, Jessie is also responsible for creating a new artist showcase for her label.

Image via ABC

RELATED:

Giancarlo Esposito & Niecy Nash Star in Trailer for Musical Drama ‘Beauty’

The Pact is written and directed by Robert Mychal Patrick Butler (Life Ain't Like the Movies), who will also produce under Easy Breezy Productions. Kimel Fryer will serve as producer, with Doreonne Stramler of Stuntmen Entertainment serving as producer and music supervisor. The soundtrack will feature music from The Jackson 5, Angie Stone, and more, with gospel singer Carvin Winans set to debut a new version of Sade's "Somebody Broke My Heart."

In an earlier statement to Deadline, Butler expressed his excitement for the first round of casting, saying:

"I’m very excited to work with Tyler, Kym, and Ne-Yo. Ne-Yo is one of my favorite artists, so getting a chance to work with him is amazing. I’ve been a fan of Kym Whitley for a long time. She’s hilarious, and I can’t wait to see her play Porsha. Tyler is a great young talent I’m excited to work with. She’s a great fit for Jessie.”

There is currently no projected release date for The Pact. However, filming is scheduled to begin this Fall.