Just because a movie doesn't resonate with the majority of critics doesn't always mean there isn't any entertainment value to be found with it. The Painter, which was released earlier this year and recently arrived on streaming, has officially climbed to the #8 spot on Paramount+, narrowly beating out two major flicks with two major stars in Top Gun: Maverick (Tom Cruise) and World War Z (Brad Pitt). The painter follows an ex-CIA operative who is thrust back into his old life when a mysterious woman from his past resurfaces (where have we heard this before). Now exposed and on the run from a relentless killer and an entire black ops program, he must lean on the skills he once left behind to survive. The Painter stars Charlie Weber, Jon Voight, and Madison Bailey, and the film currently sits at an abysmal 0% score from critics and a 36% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brian Buccellato wrote the script for The Painter, and it comes not long after another one of his previous team-ups with Voight, Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders, also began streaming on Paramount+. Buccellato made his writing debut in 1999 on The Firing Squad, the drama in which he also stars alongside Kevin Mambo, and he also wrote the Casino segment which serves as the into to Kevin Hart's 2016 comedy special, What Now? The Painter was directed by Kimani Ray Smith, who has been a stunt coordinator for major projects such as Deadpool, the raunchy superhero comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. He made his feature directorial debut in 2013 with Evil Feed and followed it up with Horror Noire in 2021, the horror film starring Peter Stormare and Tony Todd.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Paramount+?

Tom Cruise may have signed a deal with Warner Bros. earlier this year, but he's still a Paramount+ darling, currently boasting several films in the top 10 movies, including Top Gun: Maverick and Jack Reacher. All three of John Krasinski's Quiet Place movies are also in the Paramount+ top 10, along with his most recent directorial outing, IF, featuring a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, and more, also sitting in the #2 spot.

The Painter stars Charlie Weber and Jon Voight and was written by Brian Buccellato and directed by Kimani Ray Smith. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Painter, now streaming on Paramount+.

The Painter

