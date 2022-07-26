Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.

The series will see Winslet starring in a story that centers around an authoritarian regime. Set inside the titular palace, audiences will watch as, over a one-year span, the tyrannical rulers begin to lose their hold on the surrounding city.

Primetime Emmy and BAFTA recipient, Stephen Frears was tapped to direct the series, showing that HBO is getting all their ducks in a row and gearing up to launch another critically acclaimed production. The celebrated film and television maker is well known for his eye behind classics including Dangerous Liaisons and High Fidelity. Recognizing that adding The Palace to their lineup of upcoming shows will be an immediate ticket to the awards circuit, Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming commented that the network was “honored” to have the project under the studio’s name. Referring to Tracy’s creation as “wildly original, prescient, and dazzling,” Orsi went on to call the addition of Winslet and Frears “a dream come true for [HBO].”

Along with their headliner titles, Winslet, Tracy, and Frears will all also executive produce with Frank Rich. Tracy will also serve as showrunner with a writing team made up of Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe. The production will mark the first time that Winslet and Frears - two of the biggest names in Hollywood - have teamed up for a project.

The announcement for The Palace comes less than a month after it was revealed that the Titanic actress had signed on for another HBO limited series titled, The Trust. Based on Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust, the series will center on the story of a world-famous financier who hires a ghostwriter to rewrite his past after finding himself less than pleased with a previous novel penned about his life. The tale will be told through a combination of genres and varying perspectives, giving it an ever-changing flare.

With two Winslet-centered projects lined up, we can’t wait to see the drama pouring from HBO when both The Trust and The Palace land on the network. As of right now, no release date has been set for either production.

