Collider is excited to exclusively share five new character posters for Netflix's upcoming historical feature The Pale Blue Eye, featuring Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Harry Melling, and Robert Duvall. The film centers around detective Augustus Landor's (Bale) investigation into the grizzly death of a cadet at the fledgling West Point military academy in 1830, which sees him team up with Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) to solve the case.

The Pale Blue Eye, written and directed by Scott Cooper, is based on Louis Bayard's novel by the same name which fictionalizes a period of time in the life legendary author Edgar Allan Poe's life. Known for great works like "The Raven," "The Tell-Tale Heart," and "Annabel Lee," Poe's legacy is one of tragedy and morose prose, all of which seem to come to life with the aesthetics that Cooper has chosen for the film. The character posters lean into that styling, with mysterious fog filling in the background, while the characters look beyond the edges of their posters with varying degrees of worry, trepidation, and intrigue.

In addition to the cast of characters featured on these exclusive new posters, The Pale Blue Eye also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Toby Jones, Joey Brooks, Brenna Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan, and Harry Lawtey.

Cooper spent the first part of his career as an actor, before making his directorial debut with Crazy Heart, which received critical praise, before going on to write and direct Out of the Furnace, Hostiles, and Antlers. The Pale Blue Eye is the third film that Cooper has collaborated on with Bale, and he shared his excitement about reuniting with the actor again saying,

“He works with a few directors on multiple occasions, and we all tend to get something different from Christian. But I think, because he and I are so close and spend so much time together off-set, that I’m able to access a different facet of his personality. He often plays really interesting characters in other films that are quite entertaining and show his range, but with most of the characters in our films together, he lives a very rich internal life that’s also at times quite enigmatic. I’m very proud of that.”

Beyond starring in the film, Bale is joined by Cooper, Tyler Thompson, and John Lesher as producers on the project, with author Bayard executive producing alongside Tracey Landon, Dylan Weathered, Chris Sharp, Jennifer Lamb, Emily Salveson, and Ryan Smith.

The Pale Blue Eye is in select theaters on December 23, before arriving on Netflix on January, 6. Check out the stunning new character posters below:

