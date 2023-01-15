Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye. Continue at your own risk.

Netflix's new movie, The Pale Blue Eye, based on the book by Louis Bayard, has plenty of sordid and suspicious characters that may be responsible for the murder of two young West Point cadets, but there is a looming and ever-present villain in the film that is particularly chilling, and that is the cold and stark environment in which the story takes place. The Christian Bale led dark, whodunit mystery is set in the 1830s and was shot primarily in and around the Pittsburgh area along with several other well known locations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. While the real West Point is located in upstate New York on the banks of the Hudson River, the various locations that were chosen to double for the military academy and the area surrounding the sprawling campus really added an ominous and threatening tone that is remarkably consistent with what the area would have looked like during the 1830 pre-Civil War era. The gloomy and low-lit film is shot through a cold, blue filter which gives the film an even icier and starker feel to go along with the gloomy environment consistent with the location.

The Right Location Sets the Tone

Finding locations to shoot the grisly and foreboding piece that follows the sleuth detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), and a young, intrepid Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling) as they pursue a killer who is murdering young West Point cadets, cutting them open, and ripping the hearts from their chests was crucial to add to the macabre tone and mood of the film. So to double as area surrounding the school, location managers sought ought some genuinely authentic and rustic places during the shoot that took place in the dead of winter in December 2021 and January 2022. The scenes in the dark and snowy forests and meadows that Landor navigates under the cover of night in search of the murderer were some well known Pennsylvania spots that include Mconnells Mill State Park. Although the mill was actually established thirty years after the time in which the events are to take place, it is featured quite prominently in the film. Pivotal scenes including the hanging of Cadet Leroy Fry (Steven Maier) were shot here and the tragic scenes involving Landor's daughter, Mattie (Hadley Robinson) and her assault and subsequent reunion with the grief-stricken Detective Landor were all shot at this Pennsylvania state park.

Replacing the Treacherous Hudson River and Valley

Also key to development of the plot were the scenes that were shot at the steep cliffs overlooking what appeared to be the treacherous waters of the Hudson River. The terrifying and tragic scenes that see a broken and tormented Mattie in the days following her sexual assault as she walks to the edge of the cliff, speaking her final words, and falling to her death was shot at Moraine State Park, which is not far from McConnell State Park. What is supposed to be the famous Hudson River is actually Lake Arthur, and it was deftly used to paint an accurate and vivid portrait of what the Hudson Valley looked like some 200 years ago. The outdoor locations were marvelously authentic and add an extra dimension of fear to a film that is already very sullen and disturbing at its core.

Other Shadowy and Ominous Sets

Of course, much of the film takes place at what is supposed to be West Point military academy. So for the film, another southwestern Pennsylvania spot was chosen in its place. The scenes with Landor questioning cadets and dealing with dyspeptic Superintendent Thayer (Timothy Spall) and the egotistical Captain Hitchcock (Simon McBurney) were filmed at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. It was chosen for its Gothic-style buildings that are a perfect fit for the film. Specifically, director Scott Cooper chose to use the campus's quad area consisting of three separate buildings including Old Main, Brown, and Ferguson Halls as well as the McGill Library to represent the backdrop for several shots in the movie. Spots including the Allegheny Cemetery, the Old Economy village, and Penguin Court were all scouted and used.

The Haunting Indoor Set for the Ritual Scene

The film's climax occurs when Landor pieces together enough clues to tie Dr. Daniel Marquis (Toby Jones), his wife, Mrs. Julia Marquis (Gillian Anderson) and their two children Lea (Lucy Boynton) and Artemus (Harry Lawtey) to the satanic ritualistic aspect of the murders that are being performed on the victims. The scene that has Lea summoning evil forces as Artemus prepares to cut Edgar's still beating heart from his chest took place in historical Compass Inn Museum's blacksmith shop. Originally used as a stagecoach stop and tavern in the 1830s, it makes for a perfectly haunting and mysterious site to carry out a sadistic, ritualistic killing. We are also introduced to Melling's Poe in a tavern shot when Landor bumps into the young poet enjoying a beer in the candle lit, wood crafted set that is actually a popular tourist spot that is used today. Most of the indoor scenes shot by cinematographer, Masanobu Takayanagi, are either shot through the biting, crisp blue filter or are dimly lit. Both of these techniques serve to ratchet up the tension and fear factor of an already disturbing story.

Using the Setting As Another Scary Character

The Pale Blue Eye is already a terrific horror film just based on the story and characters that are involved, but when you have a period piece like this one, set in the pre-Civil War Era, you have an opportunity to use the lack of artificial light to your advantage. Cooper and Takayanagi employ this edge with great aplomb and really maximize the natural darkness of the dense forests and snow covered meadows. If the environment is inhospitable and bitter, then it can become a character in and of itself as the shadowy, dark corners and crevices can be used to add an extra dimension of fear to a well-acted and well-produced film that checks all the boxes for a solid horror piece.