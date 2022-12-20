It’s finally that time of year when we all like to sit down and enjoy a classic, crime caper, and thankfully Netflix has delivered. Whether it be 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, Knives Out, and the more recent Enola Holmes, there’s nothing like a healthy dose of mystery to spice up the Christmas and new year. The upcoming The Pale Blue Eye, will be the latest labyrinth of suspense coming shortly to Netflix and features an all-star cast. The film stars a fictional Edgar Allen Poe acting as a protégé of sorts who sets out to solve two very grim murders. Although this isn’t the first time we have seen a depiction of Poe on screen, (John Cusack in The Raven, Nick Kroll in Dickinson) it is the first instance where we will get to see the writer well before his fame as one of the world’s best horror and detective fiction writers. As one of the greatest influencers on such writers like Arthur Conan Doyle, H.G. Wells, and Stephen King, this movie has made an amazing effort to showcase the enigma of the well-known poet, even if is a work of fiction. Here’s everything you need to know about The Pale Blue Eye.

What Is The Pale Blue Eye About?

The film is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. The story takes place in the Military academy in West Point, New York. Set in the winter of 1830, a young cadet is found hanged and later with his heart cut out which disturbs and baffles the academy, who decide to enlist the help of a former police detective, Gus Landor. Landor eventually seeks assistance from within the academy and finds an intelligent, young cadet by the name of Edgar Allan Poe, and the two form an unlikely team.

Long before Poe became the iconic poet of his time, The Pale Blue Eye shows the early beginnings of The Raven writer who seems to be in his absolute element, in this chilly and gruesome whodunit. Poe did serve in the U.S Military, and he also spent 7 months at West Point, but the film is not based on any true events, however, the scenes and dialogue audiences will be greeted with seem as authentic and real as if they had actually happened.

The official synopsis via Netflix reads:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

Who Will Be Starring In The Pale Blue Eye?

Playing the retired New York City Detective Augustus Landor is Christian Bale. After making an impressive acting debut in Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun when he was just 13, Bale has gone on to star in a variety of films such as American Psycho, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, The Fighter, American Hustle, and more recently Thor: Love and Thunder. The role of Edgar Allan Poe will be played by Harry Melling, who is most notable for his performance in the Harry Potter franchise as Dudley Dursley. His other works include The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and the thriller The Devil All the Time. Timothée Chalamet was initially offered the role but chose to play the title role in Paul King's Wonka instead.

Toby Jones stars as the surgeon Dr. Marquis who performs the autopsies on the two murdered victims and Gillian Anderson plays his wife Julia. Jones is an English actor best known for his performances in films like Infamous, Frost/Nixon, Tinker Tailor Soldier Sailor Spy, and Captain America: The First Avenger as Arnim Zola. Gillian Anderson's other works include the crime drama tv series The Fall, the Netflix comedy series Sex Education, as well as the sci-fi drama The X-Files, and the historical drama The Crown.

Timothy Spall stars as the West Point Colonel who so desperately wants the murders to be resolved quickly and quietly, and Robert Duvall has two scene-stealing appearances as Jean-Pepe, a strange recluse who offers his expertise to help solve the murders. Audiences may recognize Spall from his other performances such as The Last Samurai, Enchanted, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The King's Speech, Mr. Turner, and most notably in the Harry Potter films as Peter Pettigrew. Robert Duvall has an acting career spanning at least 7 decades, from his first breakout role as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird, to his work in the action thriller Bullitt, dark comedy M*A*S*H and the American gangster movie The Godfather, Duvall has amassed an impressive list of a wide variety of movies.

The movie has been written and directed by Scott Cooper, who has also written and directed such films as Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, and Hostiles. The Pale Blue Eye also marks the third time that Cooper and Christian Bale have worked together on a project, with Bale appearing in Out of the Furnace and Hostiles.

When and Where Will The Pale Blue Eye Be Released?

The film will have a limited theatrical release on December 23 but will be available to all audiences on the streaming platform Netflix, on January 6, 2023.

Is There a Trailer For The Pale Blue Eye?

Netflix released a short teaser trailer a few months back on October 27, but the official trailer was released earlier this month. The trailer depicts an almost dark Dickensian setting with characters and themes that seem both gothic and wonderfully grotesque. At first glance, the cozy, snow-covered place of West Point makes for an ideal movie to watch this winter, but on closer inspection audiences will detect a lingering melancholy and hopelessness that surrounds the film's main characters. The cast seems to encapsulate the grisly and mysterious theme of this story perfectly, and the movie is brilliantly packed with suspense, intrigue, and mystery at its finest, and even a hint of the supernatural in true Edgar Allan Poe fashion.