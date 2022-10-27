We’re finally getting our first trailer for Scott Cooper’s (Antlers) gothic murder-mystery film, The Pale Blue Eye and things are looking ominous. The tone is quickly set as the teaser opens on a group of men clad in military uniforms scouring a snow covered forest. Soon, one of those men stumbles upon a body, plunging viewers into the heart of this dark tale. Dressed to the nines in period piece costumes, we see the feature’s stars, Gillian Anderson, Christian Bale, and Harry Melling, doing things like running through the dark, having fights in the dark, and giving knowing looks in - you guessed it - the dark. Over all the foreboding shots is the voice of Melling who will lead the cast as a fictionalized version of Edgar Allen Poe. Known for his work behind heavy dramas like Crazy Heart, period projects including Hostiles, and horrors such as Antlers, Cooper’s own eye can be seen all over this trailer.

Adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2006 historical fiction novel of the same name, The Pale Blue Eye takes place in 1830 at the United States’ famed Military Academy, West Point. An unknown killer is stalking the campus, slaying several members of the school, which leads to the arrival of a detective (Bale) in hopes of solving the case. But, all is not as it seems at the well-disciplined academy, as the detective begins to unravel a tangled web of secrets. In the middle of it all, penning the horrific happenings into prose form, is a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe (Melling).

The trailer keeps up with the unsettling and eerie tones we’ve received from the feature via a first look image back in August. With an absolutely stacked cast, the production will also feature the talents of Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall in leading roles while the ensemble will include Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, and Charlie Tahan.

Hoping to take a stab at the awards circuit, the feature will first land in theaters for a limited run beginning on December 23 before moving to Netflix on January 6. Bale and Cooper also serve as producers alongside Cross Creek Pictures’ John Lesher and Tyler Thompson. The movie will also mark a reunion for Bale and Cooper who have previously joined forces in projects including Hostiles and Out of the Furnace. Dylan Weathered and Tracey Landon will serve as executive producers.

You can feast your own eyes on the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye below.