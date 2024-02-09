The Big Picture The Pale Horse stands out among Agatha Christie's works with its dark tone and supernatural elements.

The series effectively teases its supernatural elements, with the protagonist's skepticism gradually giving way to belief.

The show uses circumstantial evidence and suspense to create a sense of horror and explores the theme of guilt.

There are few mystery authors whose work has been as influential as Agatha Christie. With classic sleuth stories like And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Christie succeeded in creating memorable enigmas that challenged her readers to pay close attention so that they could solve the cases before the characters could. Given the descriptive prose, exciting plot twists, and memorable characters that are recurring within much of Christie’s work, it’s unsurprising that her novels have been frequently adapted into television shows. While Christie’s knack for creating clever detective stories was unparalleled, the underrated British miniseries The Pale Horse succeeded by drawing in supernatural elements.

What Is ‘The Pale Horse’ About?

Based on the 1961 novel of the same name, The Pale Horse stood out in comparison to Christie’s other works due to its dark tone and allusions to black magic. Unlike Christie’s novels about the detective Hercule Poirot, The Pale Horse centers on a rather unlikeable protagonist who begins to suffer physical consequences from his overwhelming sense of greed. The story follows the historian Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell), who is researching artifacts left behind by the Mughal Empire. After the woman Jessie Davis (Madeleine Bowyer) is found dead in a street, a list of names is recovered from her shoe. After examining the names, Mark discovers that his paramour, Thomasina Tuckerton (Poppy Gilbert), is also included on the list.

While it does not automatically announce itself as a work of fantasy, The Pale Horse does a great job at steadily teasing its supernatural elements as the story continues. This is effective because Mark serves as an audience avatar who is exposed to the details of the murders at the same time as the audience. Mark is inherently skeptical and does not automatically jump to the conclusion that there is a darker force at play involved in Jessie’s death. However, his suspicions are raised once he visits the enigmatic village of Much Deeping and consults with three women who resemble witches. It’s in this instance that Mark’s anxieties take hold of him; he can’t help but feel that Jessie’s death set off a chain reaction that will soon consume him. While The Pale Horse only consists of two episodes, the show still manages to go deeper into Mark’s psychology than what may have been possible if this was a film adaptation of Christie’s novel.

The Pale Horse utilizes circumstantial evidence to invoke horror, as Mark is only privy to selective information about the nature of the killings. This is foreshadowed in the opening moments of the first episode in which his previous wife, Delphine (Georgina Campbell), dies by electrocution in a bathtub. While the nature of Mark’s involvement in her death is not revealed until later on in the series, it’s evident that the situation has seared him with a perpetual feeling of guilt. It serves as a compelling framing device that explains why Mark believes that there may be supernatural forces at play. Deep down, he knows that he will have to pay the consequences for his crimes. While the series depends on suspense more than it leans into overt horror, Sewell’s excellent performance shows how easily reality can be misconstrued with fantasy.

‘The Pale Horse’ Shows the Horror of Guilt

While it’s as grounded in logic as any of Christie’s best stories, The Pale Horse utilizes fantastical imagery to explore Mark’s psychology. The title itself is a reference to the Biblical Horseman of the Apocalypse, a motif that is common with stories that are inspired by Christie. In the series, the “Pale Horse” is a malevolent organization that bets on the likelihood of a client’s death within a specific window of time; it’s a clever twist that shows the banality of those who are willing to benefit from the death of innocent people. Each subsequent death within the series escalates the tension, as director Leonora Lonsdale does a great job at masking details of the victims' deaths to keep the culprit ambiguous. The dark, foreboding visuals imply a greater sense of paranoia as Mark attempts to determine how these seemingly incidental cases are related.

While it’s evident that he is guilty of abusing the privileges of his wealth, Mark is a vulnerable protagonist who is manipulated by the real culprits in the case. Mark relies on knowledge from the pharmacist Zachariah Osborne (Bertie Carvel), who initially points him to the witches and suggests that he must be cleansed by fire to purge himself of sin. It’s clear that Osborne is trying to mask his own involvement in the deaths by leading Mark to make inaccurate conclusions. However, Mark’s willingness to believe him shows that his guilt has advanced to the point that he is willing to look past seemingly suspicious evidence presented to him by strangers. Mark is so desperate to avoid the fate that Jessie and Thomasina suffered that he falls victim to the same conspiracy that he is attempting to unravel.

‘The Pale Horse’ Leans Into Horror

As was the case with the excellent miniseries adaptation of Christie’s novel And Then There Were None, The Pale Horse leans into horror with its ambiguous ending. The Pale Horse delves deeper into the fear of death than what is commonly seen in investigative thrillers. This is perhaps most evident within the final moments of the series when Mark is forced to revive a recurring nightmare about Delphine's; it’s similar to a twisted version of Groundhog Day where Mark is stuck in a loop of the most traumatic moment of his life.

With its gloomy atmosphere and brutality, The Pale Horse shows why Christie’s work is so suited for television. While the series’ excellent production design and period aesthetics keep it grounded within its historical context, The Pale Horse addresses universal themes about the nature of fate. While there have been many strong horror miniseries in recent years, The Pale Horse successfully brings to life a classic novel with an uncharacteristically sinister twist.

