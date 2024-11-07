Action comedy movies can make for the most entertaining stories... if they're done correctly. Despite the simplicity of the premise, it's actually quite rare to make an action-comedy that feels effectively balanced, since the intensity of one genre can often disrupt the effectiveness of the other. However, for the exceptional standouts, the ones that have a genuinely complementary combination of the two genres, the result is cinematic gold.

Jackie Chan helped popularize martial arts comedies internationally, a legacy that continues to be carried forward with films like Everything Everywhere All at Once continuing to blend both humor and action. But it doesn't take a global star and major studio support to make an exceptional action comedy, as The Paper Tigers triumphantly proved. Released in 2020 and made by independent filmmakers, The Paper Tigers is a premiere example of how to combine action and comedy, earning incredibly positive acclaim for its heart, humor, and the art of throwing hands.

'The Paper Tigers' Follows Three Washed-Up Martial Arts Prodigies

Paper Tigers follows The Three Tigers, a trio of prodigious and adept martial artists, or at least they were when they were younger. The main story picks up when the members of the eponymous group have long since parted ways, separating from one another nearly 30 years prior. Hing (Ron Yuan) is injured and out of shape, Jim (Mykel Shannon Henkins) trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and Danny "Eight Hands" (Alan Uy) is a struggling and unreliable father. Middle-aged and out-of-practice from kung fu (or gung fu, as they call it), the three are brought back together after the death of their master. Suspecting foul play, the three former friends reunite to investigate their master's death, all the while reconnecting with each other, themselves, and their martial artists' spirit. But they haven't been The Three Tigers in years, and it'll take a lot more than stretching to get them back in fighting condition.

'The Paper Tigers' Action Sequences Are Top-Notch

As with any good film, the heart of the movie is focused on the relationship between the three friends, their contention with their aging selves, and balancing their desire for justice with their duties as parents. However, what makes The Paper Tigers truly stand out is its excellent blending of action and comedy. Despite being an independent film, The Paper Tigers features incredibly well choreographed and dynamically shot action sequences, with martial arts fights that feel right at home with some of the best in the business. Even more impressively, the film maintains its lighthearted and humorous tone throughout the action. Building off the premise that these characters are “washed up” martial artists, there are plenty of slapstick jokes about their lack of practice and poor physicality, but it doesn’t detract from the action because of the quality of the choreography. In order to make an effective action comedy, the comedy can’t detract from the stakes of the action, but the action also shouldn’t completely overshadow the comedy.

One of the most important factors in creating such an effective blend of genres is the movie's overarching playful tone. An early sequence in the film features a flashback of the characters' full of '80s vibes and nostalgia, made to look like a genuine home video. The entire movie feels inherently nostalgic, with a relatively small-scale production that feels alive due to the local community's support of the filming. There are shades of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, elements from Bruce Lee's filmography, and even jokes that hit the same beats as Rush Hour.

But rather than feeling reductive, The Paper Tigers is something distinctly unique, building off its predecessors to make something new and captivating. The passion of the filmmakers and actors is palpable, with an authentic love for martial arts films that permeates throughout the entire runtime. While The Paper Tigers wasn’t made to be the most realistic film, its grounded approach and minimalist production make it one of the most human martial arts films in recent years — and that relatable factor only makes the action more impressive and the jokes funnier.

The Paper Tigers Release Date August 30, 2020 Director Quoc Bao Tran Cast Ron Yuan , Alain Uy , Mykel Shannon Jenkins , Yuji Okumoto , Yoshi Sudarso , Jae Suh Park , Peter Sudarso , Roger Yuan , Matthew Page , Gui DaSilva-Greene , Annette Toutonghi , Ray Hopper , Joziah Lagonoy , Andy Le , Ken Quitugua , Brian Le , Phillip Dang Runtime 108 minutes Expand

The Paper Tigers (2020) is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

